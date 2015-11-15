(Adds detail)
BRUSSELS Nov 15 Luxembourg, holder of the EU
presidency, has called an emergency meeting of European interior
ministers on Nov. 20 at France's request to discuss the European
response to the attacks in Paris, it said in a statement.
"Confronted with barbarism and terrorism, Europe stands
united with France," the statement said. The aim is to
"strengthen the European response while ensuring the follow-up
of the measures taken".
French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve had asked for the
meeting.
It is expected to take place in Brussels, although the
timing and precise agenda have not yet been fixed, said an EU
diplomat, speaking on condition of anonymity.
