STRASBOURG Nov 25 The European Parliament urged
EU governments to share more data with each other on citizens
they suspect of being Islamist radicals, calling for a
"blacklist of jihadists" in a resolution passed on Wednesday.
It was one of dozens of proposals contained in a non-binding
appeal to the Council of EU leaders based on a report into how
to prevent the radicalisation of young Europeans that lawmakers
ordered after January's attack on French magazine Charlie Hebdo.
Debate on the resolution drafted by French former justice
minister Rachida Dati was dominated by reflections on the new
attacks in Paris on Nov. 13 by Islamic State militants mostly
from France and Belgium. It was passed by 548 votes to 110.
"The enemy is no longer on the outside but on the inside,"
Dati told the chamber in Strasbourg. "And we share
responsibility for the creation of these monsters."
Though the resolution carries no legal weight, and national
governments are wary of encroachments by the European Union into
their prerogatives to handle national security, many proposals
mirror recent calls from EU ministers for better cooperation
among police forces and on external border controls.
Among suggestions for getting tough on suspects, at a time
when the killing of 130 people in Paris has helped to mute
concerns for civic rights, were a common definition of "foreign
fighters" so that they can be prosecuted on their return from
Syria, and preventive custody for such suspects before trial.
Some of those involved in the Paris attacks had fought in
Syria but had been free to elude police checks on their return.
The resolution reiterated parliament's intention to end its
resistance to more sharing of airline passenger data, known as
PNR; governments have been critical of the EU legislature, where
the PNR legislation has been held up over concerns for privacy.
People suspected of planning to go to Syria to fight could
have their passports confiscated and assets frozen, lawmakers
suggested, and there should be hotlines where people could
report suspicions that friend or family might be radicalised.
Other proposals included combating the social exclusion of
minority communities and segregating militants in prison so that
they do not spread their ideology to other inmates.
