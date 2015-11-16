BRUSSELS Nov 16 The European Union plans to
tighten rules governing the issue and use of guns, EU officials
said after interior ministers were summoned to a crisis meeting
in Brussels following the deadly attacks by armed militants in
Paris.
Ministers, who will meet on Friday, will try to push through
quickly rules aimed at making it more difficult to acquire
weapons and to track them better - possibly marking firearms
with serial numbers - and do more to ensure that guns
de-activated for sale as collectors items cannot be fired again.
Firearms can be de-activated so that they can no longer be
used for lethal action. But loopholes and different national
legislation among EU members can be exploited allowing for
weapons, though to be out of use, to be re-activated.
This is particularly pressing because of evidence that the
January attack on French magazine Charlie Hebdo was carried out
with Kalashnikov rifles that had previously been decommissioned
for legal sale, EU officials say.
The European Commission, the EU executive, has been working
since 2013 on new rules for common minimum standards across the
EU on deactivation of weapons, and on a review of existing
legislation on firearms to "reduce the legal uncertainty caused
by national divergences", an EU official said.
"Work on this is now being significantly accelerated," a
Commission spokeswoman told a news briefing on Monday.
As weapons can be brought into Europe from neighbouring
countries, ministers on Friday will address ways of
strengthening checks at the external borders of the
passport-free Schengen area, which includes most EU nations.
Schengen's practice of open borders is already under strain
from the chaotic flow of migrants from the Middle East.
EU countries also plan to speed up talks to reach an
agreement on sharing travellers' data that has been long opposed
by EU lawmakers on the grounds it would infringe people's
privacy.
EU negotiators will meet on Tuesday to break a stalemate
between national governments and the European Parliament on the
issue, but it is unclear whether there will be progress.
(Editing by Alastair Macdonald and Richard Balmforth)