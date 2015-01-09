RIGA Jan 9 European Council President Donald
Tusk will press EU lawmakers next week to drop their objections
to states sharing airline passenger data as part of efforts to
tighten security after the attack on Paris newspaper Charlie
Hebdo.
Speaking in Latvia on Friday, the former Polish prime
minister who now chairs meetings of EU leaders, said he had
discussed the response to the attack with French President
Francois Hollande and would put the matter on the agenda of the
next scheduled summit in Brussels on Feb. 12.
"Next week in Strasbourg I will appeal to the European
Parliament to speed up work on the EU Passenger Name Record
system, which can help in detecting the travel of dangerous
people," Tusk said.
Lawmakers have resisted endorsing the system for sharing
data known as PNR on the grounds it will infringe on privacy.
Tusk said of the killing of 12 people in Paris on Wednesday:
"Such dramatic events demonstrate the vulnerability of nations
in today's world. The European Union cannot do everything - but
it can contribute to strengthening our security. In reaction to
9/11, the EU developed the European Arrest Warrant.
"But we need to do more."
(Reporting by Aija Krutaine; Editing by Alastair Macdonald and
Alison Williams)