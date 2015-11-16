* Britain to bolster spy services to record levels
* France calls for tackling arms smuggling
* Attacks reignite debate over migration from Middle East
By Guy Faulconbridge and Kylie MacLellan
LONDON, Nov 16 After the deadliest attack on
Europe in over a decade, Britain said on Monday it would hire
more spies while France called for better intelligence sharing
and tougher controls on the EU's external borders against arms
smugglers and Islamist militants.
Islamic State warned in a new video on Monday that countries
taking part in air strikes against it in Syria would suffer the
same fate as France - where at least 129 people died in Friday's
bloodbath in Paris - and threatened to attack Washington.
With European Union governments faced with defending over
500 million citizens of the bloc from such well-planned attacks,
Britain announced it would recruit an extra 1,900 spies.
"This is a generational struggle that demands we provide
more manpower to combat those who would destroy us and our
values," Prime Minister David Cameron said at a Group of 20
summit in Turkey.
The hiring will boost staff at Britain's domestic MI5
security service, MI6 foreign intelligence agency and the GCHQ
eavesdropping centre by about 15 percent to around 14,600,
likely to be a record number.
Cameron's government also plans to double spending on
aviation security following the crash of a Russian airliner in
Egypt last month, which Britain has said it believes was brought
down by a bomb.
ISLAMIC STATE TACTICS
Western security sources and officials said the Paris attack
indicated Islamic State was parading its ability to strike
outside the Middle East with mass attacks against unarmed
civilians. This also marked an escalation from the group's
executions of hostages in areas it controls in Syria and Iraq.
"A year ago we were talking about them taking one or two
Western citizens hostage, now we are talking about potentially
much broader mass casualty attacks," a source in Cameron's
office said.
Andrew Parker, the director general of MI5, said last month
that the intensity of the threat against Britain was greater
than he had ever experienced in his 32-year career.
Britain's current threat level is "severe", the second
highest rating on a 5-level scale, meaning an attack is highly
likely. Around 750 British militants have travelled to Syria.
"There is little doubt that there will be further attacks,"
John Sawers, the former head of MI6 said in an article published
in the Financial Times on Monday. "Countering terrorism
requires tight co-ordination of agent penetration, intercepts
and bulk data analysis. Teamwork is vital."
BORDERS AND REFUGEES
While French citizens living in Belgium were among the Paris
attackers, the possibility that one suspect may have posed as a
Syrian refugee has reignited a debate about the EU's handling of
the migration crisis.
The head of Germany's domestic intelligence services called
for "orderly procedures" regarding the handling of the daily
entry of thousands of asylum seekers in to the country, saying
extremists could exploit the sometimes chaotic migration
situation.
As the scale of the attacks became apparent, some opponents
of European integration called for the scrapping of the Schengen
agreement which abolished most border controls between 26
European countries.
France has called for an emergency meeting of EU justice and
interior ministers to speed up and implement security measures
already under discussion.
"Arms trafficking is one the things we need to fight if we
are going to be effective in fighting terrorism," Interior
Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said after meeting his counterpart
from Belgium.
Cazeneuve also said EU governments and the European
Parliament needed to reach agreement rapidly on a system to
share airline passenger data, without watering it down.
Lawmakers have resisted endorsing the system, known as the
Passenger Name Record, on the grounds it could infringe personal
privacy.
Cazeneuve also said European countries needed to improve
their intelligence sharing and ensure there are "systematic and
coordinated controls" of the EU's external borders.
France reintroduced border controls even before the attacks
to tighten security before international climate talks which
Paris will host at the end of the month.
(Additional reporting by Andy Callus, Leigh Thomas and Michael
Holden; editing by David Stamp)