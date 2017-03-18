UPDATE 2-Merkel pushes back against renewed Trump criticism of surplus
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
PARIS, March 18 The south terminal of Paris' Orly airport may remain closed until Saturday evening following an incident in which soldiers shot dead a man who had tried to seize a soldier's weapon, the head of airport operator ADP < said.
The airport's other terminal could reopen sooner, chief executive Augustin de Romanet told reporters.
(Reporting by Gus Trompiz; editing by Richard Balmforth)
* German carmakers employ tens of thousands in U.S. (Adds quotes, details)
* Price per share implies an aggregate fully‐diluted equity value for sandvine of approximately cad $483 million