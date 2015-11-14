(Updates with FAA statement)

NEW YORK Nov 13 American Airlines Group , the world's biggest carrier by passenger traffic, said on Friday it was delaying flights to Paris in response to the explosions and shooting attacks there, even though French airports remained open.

"Currently Charles de Gaulle International Airport is open, however, we are holding our remaining departures this evening to Paris until we have additional information," American Airlines spokesman Joshua Freed said.

United Continental Holdings said its three scheduled flights would still depart for Paris on Friday evening from hubs in Chicago, Newark and Washington, D.C. "We're operating our schedule as planned," spokesman Charles Hobart said.

A Delta Air Lines Inc spokesman said that its flights were operating normally between the United States and Charles de Gaulle. He said Delta was in touch with its partners, Air France KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, and was "not aware of any changes to their operations."

A spokeswoman for the Federal Aviation Administration said the agency was "following the situation closely and remains in close contact with our security and law enforcement partners."

"The agency is prepared to act quickly in the event action is warranted," she said.

The French foreign ministry said airports would remain open, and flights and train service would continue.

