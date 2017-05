French President Francois Hollande makes a statement on television following attacks in Paris, France, in this still image taken from video on November 13, 2015. REUTERS/Reuters TV/Pool

PARIS French President Francois Hollande cancelled his participation to this weekend's G20 meeting in Turkey following the deadly attacks in Paris, government sources told Reuters on Saturday.

A diplomatic source said Finance Minister Michel Sapin and Foreign Minister Laurent Fabius, who will first go to Vienna for the Syria talks, will attend the G20 meeting instead.

(Reporting by John Irish and Elizabeth Pineau; writing by Michel Rose)