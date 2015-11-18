BERLIN Nov 18 The Group of Seven industrial
nations plan to tighten the regulation of digital currencies
such as bitcoin, which they suspect Islamic State is using to
move funds secretly, the German magazine Der Spiegel reported on
Wednesday.
Stung by last week's Paris attacks, which Islamic State has
claimed, the G7 finance ministers discussed the regulation of
"fintechs" or financial technology firms on Monday at a private
meeting during a Group of 20 summit in Turkey, the magazine
said.
The German Finance Ministry declined to comment, saying that
G7 ministerial meetings were confidential.
The software-based financial services that FinTechs offer,
including digital or 'virtual' currencies such as bitcoin, often
operate across borders and beyond the reach of security
officials.
Bitcoin, which exists only in digital form, can be used to
move money around the world quickly and anonymously without the
need for third-party verification. That has made it attractive
to users ranging from drug dealers to those trying to circumvent
capital controls in Greece and China.
The European Commission, the European Union's executive, has
also outlined plans to improve regulation of the 'fintech'
sector.
A paper issued on Tuesday included a chapter on measures to
prevent financing of terrorism, saying that "the use of virtual
currencies will be subject to particular attention".
(Reporting by Tina Bellon; Editing by Kevin Liffey)