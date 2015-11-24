(Adds detail, background, changes dateline)
DUESSELDORF, Germany Nov 24 German police
launched an operation on Tuesday after getting a tip-off that
Paris attack suspect Salah Abdeslam, at the centre of an
international manhunt, was in northwestern Germany but said they
have so far found no indication that he is there.
The police received a lead that Abdeslam might be at an
address known to them in the area of Minden and Luebbecke in the
state of North Rhine-Westphalia.
Abdeslam, whose brother blew himself up in the Paris attacks
which killed at least 130 people, has been on the run since Nov.
13. As a French citizen, he can travel freely between countries
in the European Union's Schengen area where there are no border
controls.
Police in Bielefeld said they had been following up a lead
from a witness who informed them that they saw someone
resembling the suspect.
"After initial intensive investigations, there has so far
been no indication to confirm the suspicion," the police said in
a statement. "The deployment is continuing at the moment."
A spokesman also denied a newspaper report that they had
made an arrest.
(Reporting by Matthias Inverardi; Writing by Madeline Chambers;
Editing by Paul Carrel)