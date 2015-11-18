BERLIN Nov 18 German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her top ministers will hold a special meeting on security issues on Wednesday after an international soccer match was cancelled on Tuesday evening on fears of a planned attack, two government sources said.

The talks, which will probably also include intelligence chiefs, will take place after a regular full cabinet meeting. Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel has cancelled several other engagements to attend. (Reporting by Andreas Rinke, Holger Hansen; writing by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Paul Carrel)