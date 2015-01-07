BERLIN Jan 7 German Chancellor Angela Merkel
condemned a deadly shooting by black-hooded gunmen at a
newspaper's office in Paris on Wednesday, calling it an attack
on freedom of speech and the press.
At least 12 people were shot dead at the office of Charlie
Hebdo, a satirical newspaper that had published cartoons
lampooning Muslim leaders.
"This abominable act is not only an attack on the lives of
French citizens and their security," Merkel said in a statement.
"It is also an attack on freedom of speech and the press, core
elements of our free democratic culture. In no way can this be
justified."
In a separate statement, Vice Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel
called the attack an "unbelievably brutal crime".
(Reporting by Noah Barkin and Michael Nienaber)