BERLIN Germany should not be cowed by the threat of Islamic State violence, the head of the domestic intelligence services said on Wednesday, after an international soccer game was cancelled due to fears of an attack.

With security worries running high in Europe after shootings and bombings in Paris last Friday which killed at least 129 people, BfV president Hans-Georg Maassen said Germany, like other Western states, is an enemy of Islamic State (IS).

IS has claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks.

"If IS can hit us, if IS can carry out terror attacks in Germany, it will do so -- that is our big concern," Maassen said in an interview with broadcaster ARD.

But Germany should not cancel big public events in response to those fears.

"No, I would not recommend that at all," said Maassen, though he defended the decision on Tuesday evening to cancel Germany's soccer match against the Netherlands in Hanover, which Chancellor Angela Merkel had been due to attend.

"I can say we had very concrete leads that led us to give our recommendation to the German government (to cancel the match)," said Maassen.

"It is a lead that we must take very, very seriously," he said, without giving further details. He declined to confirm media reports that a tip-off came from French intelligence sources.

After the stadium was evacuated, officials said no arrests were made and no explosives found. Media reported there were fears of explosives in the stadium.

Later, police in Hanover removed a suspicious package on a train way on its way to southern Germany before giving the all clear.

German police say more than 750 suspected Islamists have travelled to the Middle East from Germany and the authorities know of about 70 who have returned from military training camps.

(Reporting by Madeline Chambers; Editing by Catherine Evans)