BERLIN Nov 18 German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended the decision to cancel a soccer match between Germany and Netherlands on Tuesday evening due to security concerns, just four days after Islamist attacks in Paris killed at least 129 people.

"I was just as sad as the millions of fans that the match was cancelled. But the security officials took a responsible decision," Merkel said in a brief statement to reporters on Wednesday.

"These are difficult decisions, perhaps the most difficult given the conflicting priorities of freedom and security. But yesterday it was right to decide based on security." (Reporting by Madeline Chambers and Noah Barkin)