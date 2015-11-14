Police pass a pair of abandoned shoes seen left in the street near the Bataclan concert hall the morning after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

PARIS One of the gunmen who died after attacking a Paris concert hall on Friday had French nationality and was known to have ties with Islamist militants, a source close to the inquiry into a series of deadly attacks in Paris said on Saturday.

The same source said that the gunman's body had been identified by his fingerprints and that he was from the Courcouronnes suburb south of Paris.

Earlier, sources close to the investigation said that a Syrian passport had been found near the body of one of the suicide bombers who blew himself up near a Paris soccer stadium in one of the other attacks.

French media also said that an Egyptian passport had been found near the body of a second suicide bomber at the site.

