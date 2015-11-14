(Adds quotes, details)
PARIS Nov 13 French President Francois Hollande
said a state of emergency would be declared across France and
national borders shut following a spate of attacks in Paris on
Friday evening in which he said dozens were killed and several
wounded.
"It is horror," Hollande said in a brief statement on
television, adding that a cabinet meeting had been called.
"A state of emergency will be declared," he said. "The
second measure will be the closure of national borders," he
added.
"We must ensure that no one comes in to commit any act
whatsoever, and at the same time make sure that those who have
committed these crimes should be arrested if they try to leave
the country, he added.
Hollande said he had asked for military reinforcements in
the Paris area to ensure that no attack can again take place.
(Reporting by Bate Felix and Ingrid Melander; editing by Ralph
Boulton)