* Incident apparently not linked to Paris attacks
* Hostages now safe
* One hostage-taker killed, some suspects on the run
* Police say "not a terrorist attack".
(Updates with further details)
ROUBAIX, France, Nov 24 A hostage situation in
the northern French town of Roubaix was apparently not linked to
the Paris attacks earlier this month and has ended with the
hostages now safe, officials said on Tuesday.
Local authorities said the hostages were now in a "secure
place".
Frederic Fevre, the prosecutor for the northern French city
of Lille, told reporters that one hostage-taker had been killed,
and that police were hunting for other suspects who were on the
run.
Police sources said the Roubaix incident most likely
concerned a planned armed robbery.
"This is apparently not a terrorist attack, it's apparently
a robbery," one police source said.
France remains on high alert after the Nov. 13 attacks in
and around Paris in which 130 people were killed, and as a
result of this, situations such as the one in Roubaix have taken
on a greater significance than usual.
(Reporting by Pierre Savary and Gerard Bon; writing by Michel
Rose; Editing by Gareth Jones, Andrew Callus and Andrew Hay)