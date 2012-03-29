Detail of bullet impacts outside the balcony of ground floor flat at the five-storey apartment building where special forces police staged the assault on the gunman Mohamed Merah, in Toulouse March 23, 2012. REUTERS/Jean-Philippe Arles

PARIS The body of the al Qaeda-inspired gunman who killed seven people in France this month remained unburied on Thursday after both Algeria and the city where the shootings took place refused to allow the ceremony to be carried out on their turf.

Mohamed Merah, a Frenchman of Algerian origin who was shot dead by police last week following a siege at his home in Toulouse, was set to be buried in the North African country at the request of his father who lives there.

However, a senior French Muslim official said the mayor of the Algerian village of Bezzaz had declined the request for security reasons.

"(He) gave a negative response," Abdallah Zekri, an adviser to the rector of the Grand Mosque of Paris, told Reuters.

Zekri said the body of Merah, whose slaying of three soldiers, three Jewish children and a Rabbi shocked France and intruded on an election battle for the presidency, would instead be buried in the southern city of Toulouse.

According to Zekri, who was in the city dealing with the funeral arrangements, and a French Interior Ministry source, the funeral had been due to take place on Thursday at 1700 (1500 GMT) in a cemetery on the city's outskirts.

However, Toulouse mayor Pierre Cohen postponed it for 24 hours asking the French government to rule on the matter.

"Following the refusal of the Algerian government to accept the body of Mohamed Merah, Pierre Cohen believes that his burial in the Toulouse region is not appropriate," he said in a statement.

Nicole Yardeni, the regional head of Jewish umbrella group CRIF, said she hoped the authorities would do everything to ensure Merah's resting place did not become a pilgrimage site.

An Algerian government source confirmed earlier that the country had refused to admit Merah's body for burial in his home village, as requested by the gunman's father.

"Algeria has nothing to do with this case, and we do not understand why some circles in France are trying to involve us in it. This is why we took the decision to not admit the body for now in Algeria," said the source, who asked not to be identified. "This is a temporary decision."

Merah, 23, a self-styled Islamist radical, confessed during the police standoff to having shot his seven victims at point-blank range in three separate attacks weeks before a French presidential April-May election.

His father has lashed out at French authorities for killing his son rather than arresting him and putting him on trial, and says he wants to sue the French government.

Merah's body is currently at a hospital morgue in Toulouse and prosecutors are investigating his elder brother, Abdelkader, for possible complicity in the case.

Police are still investigating other leads linked to Merah, including the possibility of more accomplices.

French Prime Minister Francois Fillon told France Inter radio on Thursday that intelligence services stopped tapping Merah and his family's phones in November 2011 after eight months because nothing had come of it and continuing would have infringed on civil liberties.

(Additional Lamine Chikhi in Algiers; Editing by Toby Chopra)