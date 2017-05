French police arrest young people on a scooter as they arrive near the scene of a hostage taking at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris January 9, 2015. REUTERS/Youssef Boudlal

PARIS One person was seriously wounded in the hostage-taking incident at a kosher supermarket in eastern Paris on Friday, a police union source said.

The interior ministry denied press reports that two people had been killed. Police sources said one person was injured after being shot.

(Reporting by Nicolas Bertin, Gerard Bon and Emmanuel Jarry; Editing by Andrew Callus)