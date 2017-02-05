Turkish military says kills 13 Kurdish militants in northern Iraq
ANKARA Turkey's military killed 13 members of the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK) in air strikes in northern Iraq on Sunday, the military said in a statement.
PARIS The knife-wielding attacker who was shot by a French soldier outside the Louvre museum has been declared fit to be interviewed after his condition improved and placed in formal detention, the Paris prosecutor's office said on Saturday.
The 29-year-old Egyptian, identified as Abdullah Reda al-Hamamy, was shot several times on Friday after he set upon soldiers with a pair of machetes in what French President Francois Hollande described as a terrorist attack.
"His life is no longer in danger," an official at the prosecutor's office said.
One soldier was injured in the incident near the entrance to the museum, which went into lockdown and closed for the rest of the day, reopening on Saturday. The attacker was carrying a backpack that contained paint spray cans but no explosives, police said.
(Reporting by Laurence Frost; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)
LONDON British Airways said it aimed to operate a near normal schedule of flights from Gatwick airport and the majority of flights from Heathrow on Sunday after a global computer system caused chaos for thousands of customers.