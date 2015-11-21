* Seven out of eight people released - judicial source
* Fingerprints of suspected mastermind Abaaoud on AK47
* Hasna Aitboulahcen may not have been plotter - media
By Gregory Blachier
PARIS, Nov 21 French police have released seven
of the eight people rounded up when they raided a flat last
Wednesday where the suspected mastermind of the Paris attacks
was hiding, a judicial source said.
Islamic State jihadist Abdelhamid Abaaoud, 28, one of the
group's most high-profile European recruits, died during the
police assault along with a woman believed to be his cousin and
a third person yet to be identified.
During the raid, police took in eight people for
questioning, five from inside the building in the northern St.
Denis suburb and three from outside, including a man who said he
was in charge of the property and is still being held.
A source close to the investigation said the five from
inside who have been freed were believed just to be squatters
without proper identity papers, while a man and a woman picked
up outside have also been released.
France has launched a massive investigation to get to the
bottom of exactly who was behind the massacres that killed 130
people in Paris last Friday and stunned a nation still raw from
militant attacks in the capital in January.
Investigators believe Abaaoud, a Moroccan-born Belgian who
had fought for Islamic State in Syria, was the mastermind behind
the shootings and bombings at the national soccer stadium, a
famous concert venue and several bars and restaurants.
European governments thought he was still in Syria until a
tip-off from Morocco that he was in France at the time of the
attacks, the worst in the country since World War II.
Abaaoud was caught on camera in the east of Paris after the
initial wave of shootings, heading into a metro station not far
from an abandoned black Seat Leon which had three AK47 assault
rifles, five full ammunition clips and 11 empty clips inside.
Two sources involved in the investigation said on Saturday
his fingerprints were on one of the weapons but it was not clear
whether he took part in the shootings, or had just handled the
rifle. The fingerprints of Brahim Abdeslam, who blew himself up
after attacking a cafe, were on another of the AK47s.
CURFEW
Police tracked Abaaoud to the apartment in St. Denis by
following Hasna Aitboulahcen, a woman who may have been his
cousin and whose phone was being tapped as part of a drugs
investigation.
Officials reported that she had blown herself up during the
raid, but a source close to the investigation said on Friday
that someone else in the flat had used the explosive vest.
French media reported on Saturday that Aitboulahcen may not
even have been involved in the plot, only being asked by Abaaoud
to find a hideout as a last resort.
Investigators are still trying to identify the remains of
the third person in the flat, as well as two men who came
through Greece in October and blew themselves up outside the
stadium while the French soccer team was playing Germany.
Police across Europe are also hunting Salah Abdeslam who
made it to Belgium from France in a VW Golf the day after the
attacks, despite being stopped by French police along the way.
In response to the Paris attacks, French police have carried
out nightly raids across the country.
Local authorities in Sens, about 130 km southeast of Paris,
imposed a curfew on Friday from 10 p.m. (2100 GMT) to 6 a.m. in
one part of the town - the first curfew in France since a state
of emergency was announced the day after the attacks.
The curfew for Friday, Saturday and Sunday nights came after
police found weapons and fake identity cards during raids in the
area and other parts of the Yonne department.
A ban on demonstrations in the Paris region under the state
of emergency was also extended on Saturday until Nov. 30.
An opinion poll on Saturday showed that President Francois
Hollande, the most unpopular French leader since the start of
the Fifth Republic in 1958, got an eight-point popularity boost
after the attacks.
Thirty-three percent of those polled said they had a
favourable opinion of Hollande, his highest rating since Jan.
14, a week after attacks on a satirical magazine and a kosher
supermarket cost 17 lives.
