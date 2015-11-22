PARIS Nov 22 Investigators on Sunday extended
into a fifth day the detention of a man arrested on Wednesday
outside the building where the suspected ringleader of the Paris
attacks died, the prosecutor's office said
Jawad Bendaoud told a French television station he had been
asked to put two people up in his apartment for three days, but
had no idea they had anything to do with terrorism. He was then
taken away by police.
Under an anti-terrorism law introduced in 2006, terrorism
suspects can be held for up to six days if there is a serious
risk of an imminent act of terrorism, or for international
cooperation. Then they must be charged or released.
Police have already released the seven other people detained
during the assault on the flat last Wednesday in which presumed
mastermind Abdelhamid Abaaoud and two other people died.
France has launched a massive investigation to get to the
bottom of exactly who was behind the shootings and bombings in
Paris last Friday at the national soccer stadium, a famous
concert venue and several bars and restaurants.
Investigators believe Abaaoud, a Moroccan-born Belgian who
had fought for Islamic State in Syria and was one the group's
most high-profile European recruits, was the mastermind behind
the attacks.
One of the suspected assailants, Salah Abdeslam, fled to
Belgium the day after and fears of more deadly attacks prompted
the authorities there to put Brussels on maximum alert on
Saturday, Nov. 21.
Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel advised the public to
be alert rather than panic-stricken, but said the raised
security level was due to the "serious and imminent" threat of
Paris-style coordinated attacks.
Belgium has been at the heart of investigations into the
Paris attacks after links emerged to Brussels, and the poor
district of Molenbeek in particular. Two of the Paris bombers,
Brahim Abdeslam and Bilal Hadfi, had been living in Belgium.
A poll conducted by IFOP for the Le Journal du Dimanche
newspaper showed 27 percent of respondents were satisfied with
French President Francois Hollande following the Paris attacks,
up from a 2015 low of 20 last month.
(Reporting by Sophie Louet and Matthias Blamont; writing by
David Clarke; editing by Giles Elgood)