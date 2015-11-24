* Belgium hunts for "dangerous" new suspect in attacks
* Ringleader "returned to scenes of crime" - prosecutor
* Hollande, Obama agree to step up strikes in Syria
* Brussels still under lockdown as manhunt continues
(Adds destruction of an Islamic State command centre in Iraq)
By Michel Rose and Philip Blenkinsop
PARIS/BRUSSELS, Nov 24 An investigation into the
Nov. 13 attacks in Paris widened on Tuesday when French
prosecutors said a man who provided lodging to the suspected
ringleader must have known of a terrorist plot, and Belgium
issued a warrant for a new suspect
Painting a chilling picture of ringleader Abdelhamid
Abaaoud, the Paris prosecutor said that after dropping off the
gunmen and suicide bombers at the cafes and bars where the
attacks were to take place he had later returned to the scene
while the killing spree was in full swing.
The coordinated attacks, in which 130 people were killed,
prompted France to declare a national state of emergency and to
step up air strikes in Syria on Islamic State, the militant
group which has claimed responsibility.
President Francois Hollande, who is trying to rally global
support for the military campaign against Islamic State, won the
support of U.S. President Barack Obama on Tuesday during a
whistlestop visit to Washington.
In Paris, prosecutor Francois Molins said Islamist militants
who died during a shootout with police on Nov. 18 had been
plotting an attack on the capital's business district. Reuters
exclusively reported the plot to attack the district of La
Defense on Nov. 18.
Molins said he had put under formal investigation a
Frenchman who had provided lodging for Abaaoud and his
associates at the apartment in the suburb of St. Denis targeted
in the shootout.
"Jawad Bendaoud himself welcomed the terrorists on Nov. 17
towards 22.45 pm. He could not have been in any doubt ... that
he was taking part in a terrorist organisation," Molins told a
news conference.
Bendaoud said before he was detained by police last
Wednesday that he had been asked to put up two people for three
days in the apartment, but that he had no idea one of them may
have been the suspected mastermind of the Nov. 13 attacks.
Abaaoud died during the police raid along with Hasna
Aitboulahcen, a woman believed to be his cousin, and an as yet
unidentified third person.
BRUSSELS LOCKDOWN
French investigators are still piecing together exactly who
did what when and have launched a hunt to find Salah Abdeslam,
who is suspected of being the eighth attacker mentioned by
Islamic State when it claimed responsibility.
Abdeslam, 26, fled to Belgium the day after the shootings
and his presumed presence in Brussels was one of the factors
behind a security lockdown in the city over the past few days.
Fearing an imminent Paris-style attack, Belgium has extended
a maximum security alert in Brussels until next Monday. About
half the stations on its metro system will re-open on Wednesday
along with city schools, but 300 more police officers and 200
soldiers will be deployed.
Belgium has been at the heart of investigations into the
attacks since France said two of the suicide bombers in Paris
had lived there. Five people, including two who travelled with
Abdeslam back to Brussels, have been charged with terrorist
offences in Belgium. Abdeslam's brother Brahim blew himself up.
Belgium's state prosecutor, in a statement announcing
details of other people charged in the case, said on Tuesday it
had issued an international arrest warrant for Mohamed Abrini,
who was seen with Abdeslam two days before the attacks.
Abrini, 30, was filmed with Abdeslam at a fuel station in
northern France on Nov. 11 and was driving the Renault Clio car
that was later used by the attackers in the French capital.
An accompanying police wanted poster described Abrini as
"dangerous and probably armed".
While major shopping centres in Brussels remained closed on
Tuesday, two Ikea furniture stores on the edge of town reopened,
along with some of the larger supermarkets in the city.
The Magritte museum remained shut, however, and Brussels had
yet to decide whether to open its Christmas market on Friday in
the historic Grand Place, where workers have set up stalls with
an armoured personnel carrier in the background.
"We are at the time of year when we are supposed to have a
lot of people, and increase business," said Brussels toy shop
worker Laeticia Shalaj. "People are scared and are afraid of
leaving their homes."
Since the Paris killings, France has moved its flagship
Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier into the eastern
Mediterranean to step up its bombardments of Islamic State
targets in Syria and Iraq.
France said late on Tuesday its warplanes had destroyed an
Islamic State command centre at Tal Afar, some 45 kim west of
Mosul in Iraq.
After talks with Hollande at the White House, Obama said:
"We are here today to declare that the United States and France
stand united in total solidarity to deliver justice to these
terrorists and those who sent them and to defend our nations."
As millions of Americans prepare to travel for the U.S.
Thanksgiving holiday on Thursday, the State Department issued a
global alert of "increased terrorist threats".
Hollande is due to visit Moscow on Thursday, where he and
Russian President Vladimir Putin are expected to discuss ways of
boosting their campaign to crush Islamic State.
EXPLOSIVE BELT?
Tracing Abdeslam's movements since the attacks has been a
main focus of the investigations in Paris. An explosive belt was
found dumped near the capital on Monday, close to a location
where his mobile phone was detected the night after the attacks,
the prosecutor said.
Molins said the belt was similar to those used by the
bombers during the Nov. 13 attacks though it was still being
established on Tuesday whether the belt was Abdeslam's.
One theory was that Abdeslam had intended to blow himself up
in the 18th district of Paris but had abandoned the plan,
although it was not clear why.
In a sweep facilitated by the state of emergency, police
have conducted 1,233 searches of homes since Nov. 13, taking 124
people into custody and confiscating 230 weapons, of which half
were rifle-size or army-grade, according to the Interior
Ministry.
Police backed up by helicopters descended on a southwestern
French village on Tuesday where Salafist preacher Olivier Corel,
nicknamed the "White Emir" and suspected of mentoring young
jihadists, lives, a source close to the case said.
(Additional reporting by Chine Labbe, David Clarke and Myriam
Rivet in Paris, John Irish in Washington, Miranda
Alexander-Webber and Alastair MacDonald in Brussels and Julie
Rimbert in Toulouse; writing by Gareth Jones; editing by David
Clarke and David Stamp)