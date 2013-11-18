(Adds prosecutor, details)
By Gérard Bon
PARIS Nov 18 Police were hunting a lone gunman
on the loose in Paris on Monday after he opened fire with a
shotgun at the offices of a left-wing newspaper and a major bank
before hijacking a car to take him to the Champs-Elysees avenue.
The assailant burst into the office of the Liberation daily
in central Paris, shooting and seriously wounding a
photographer's assistant before fleeing, police and staff at the
newspaper said.
About 90 minutes later, he fired at least three shots into
the lobby of the suburban headquarters of Societe Generale
in the La Defense business district 10 km (6 miles)
west of the centre, the prosecutor said. A window was shattered
but none of the dozen or so workers standing nearby was hit.
President Francois Hollande, speaking from Jerusalem, said
he had asked his interior minister to use all possible means to
to find the gunman, "who tried to kill and could still do so".
"Freedom of the press is being targeted," Hollande told
French media from Israel.
A police helicopter hovered over the Champs-Elysees area
where the gunman had vanished into the crowd, having hijacked a
car and forced the driver to drop him there.
A Paris prosecutor released two photographs said to show
the suspect from surveillance footage and urged the public to
call in any tips to a hotline.
One man wearing different outfits is suspected to have fired
shots at the bank and the newspaper, hijacked a car and
threatened people with a gun on Friday at a 24-hour news
channel, BFMTV, said Paris prosecutor Francois Molins.
"Given the similarities between these four cases... we are
favouring the hypothesis that there is one author," Molins told
journalists. "The suspect is of European type, with
salt-and-pepper hair and possibly 2 or 3 days of stubble."
SHOTGUNS FOUND
The suspect - who was photographed in a baseball cap with a
sling bag, green sneakers with white soles, and either a puffy
vest or long green coat - had not claimed the shooting or given
any indication of his motive.
The victim of the shooting at Liberation, wounded close to
the heart, was fighting for his life, Molins said.
Investigators had found two types of 12-gauge shotgun
cartridges at the Liberation offices and in BFMTV's lobby where
the gunman had fired shots. They were testing the shells for
possible DNA evidence, Molins said.
Liberation managing editor Fabrice Rousselot said witnesses
had described the assailant as a short-haired man in his 40s.
Police said he was "of European type".
"He walked in, fired twice and left," Rousselot told
reporters.
Deputy editor-in-chief Fabrice Tassel said in a tweet that
the young male victim was fighting for his life in hospital.
Police deployed outside the offices of other media outlets
in the French capital.
The mid-morning incidents came days after an armed intruder
entered the offices of the BFM TV channel, threatening
journalists before disappearing. Police said video surveillance
footage showed it was the same man.
Liberation's offices near the Place de la Republique in
east-central Paris were cordoned off as forensics experts
investigated.
(Reporting by Gerard Bon, Brian Love, Lionel Laurent and
Nicolas Bertin; Editing by Mark John and Paul Taylor)