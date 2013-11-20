BRIEF-Progressive Corp announces public offering of $850 mln of senior notes
* Progressive announces public offering of $850 million of senior notes
PARIS Nov 20 French police are holding a man on suspicion he opened fire with a shotgun at the offices of a left-wing newspaper and of a major bank in Paris, judicial sources said on Wednesday.
The suspect was arrested in the evening in the parking lot of a Paris suburb and bears a strong resemblance to the gunman, the source added.
The gunman seriously wounded a photographer's assistant at Liberation newspaper on Monday before firing at least three shots into the lobby of the suburban headquarters of Societe Generale in the La Defense business district, 10 kilometres (6 miles) west of the centre. (Reporting by Nicolas Bertin; Writing by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Natalie Huet)
* Progressive announces public offering of $850 million of senior notes
April 3 Cyber security firm Kaspersky Lab on Monday said it had obtained digital evidence that bolsters suspicions by some researchers that North Korea was involved in last year's $81 million cyber heist of the Bangladesh central bank's account at the Federal Reserve Bank of New York.
April 3 The Federal Reserve is inconsistent in the way it monitors big banks and that lack of consistency could make it difficult to identify emerging risks across banks, according to a study by auditors at the U.S. central bank released on Monday.