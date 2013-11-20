(Adds details, background)
PARIS Nov 20 French police are holding a man on
suspicion he opened fire with a shotgun at the offices of a
left-wing newspaper and a major bank in Paris, judicial sources
said on Wednesday.
The suspect was arrested in the evening in his car in the
parking lot of a Paris suburb, one source said.
A second source said the man was thought to be under
medication and was not in a state to be questioned immediately,
but police were testing his DNA against traces found on
cartridges left behind by the gunman.
The gunman seriously wounded a 23-year-old photographer's
assistant in the lobby of the Liberation newspaper on Monday
before fleeing.
Shortly afterwards, he fired at least three shots into the
lobby of the headquarters of Societe Generale in the
La Defense business district. There were no casualties.
The gunman later vanished into the crowds of Paris'
Champs-Elysees boulevard after forcing a driver at gunpoint to
take him there.
With a vast manhunt under way, police have received hundreds
of tip offs from the public after circulating photographs from
security cameras, including some of his face.
(Reporting by Nicolas Bertin and Gerard Bon; Writing by Leigh
Thomas; Editing by Alison Williams)