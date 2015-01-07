PARIS Jan 7 At least 10 people were killed in a
shooting at the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical
newspaper firebombed in the past after publishing cartoons in
2011 joking about Muslim leaders, French TV channel iTELE
reported.
There was no immediate official confirmation of deaths.
The news channel quoted a witness as saying he saw the
incident from a building nearby in the heart of the French
capital.
"About a half an hour ago two black-hooded men entered the
building with Kalashnikovs (guns)," Benoit Bringer told the
station. "A few minutes later we heard lots of shots," he said,
adding that the men were then seen fleeing the building.
