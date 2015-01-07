(Writes through with new toll, details)
By Nicholas Vinocur
PARIS Jan 7 Black-hooded gunmen shot dead at
least 11 people at the Paris offices of the satirical newspaper
Charlie Hebdo, a satirical publication firebombed in the past
after publishing cartoons lampooning Muslim leaders and the
Prophet Mohammad, police said.
President Francois Hollande headed to the scene of the
attack and the government said it was raising France's security
level to the highest notch.
"This is a terrorist attack, there is no doubt about it,"
Hollande told reporters.
Another 10 people were injured in the incident and police
union official Rocco Contento described the scene inside the
offices as "carnage".
"About a half an hour ago two black-hooded men entered the
building with Kalashnikovs (rifles)," witness Benoit Bringer
told the TV station. "A few minutes later we heard lots of
shots," he said, adding that the men were then seen fleeing the
building.
France is already on high alert after calls last year from
Islamist militants to attack its citizens and interests in
reprisal for French military strikes on Islamist strongholds in
the Middle East and Africa.
British Prime Minister David Cameron described the attack as
sickening.
Late last year, a man shouting "Allahu Akbar" ("God is
greatest") injured 13 by ramming a vehicle into a crowd in the
eastern city of Dijon. Prime Minister Manuel Valls said at the
time France had "never before faced such a high threat linked to
terrorism".
A firebomb attack gutted the headquarters of Charlie Hebdo,
a publication that has always courted controversy with satirical
attacks on political and religious leaders, in November 2011
after it put an image of the Prophet Mohammad on its cover.
The last tweet on Charlie Hebdo's account mocked Abu Bakr
al-Baghdadi, the leader of the Islamic State, which has taken
control of large swathes of Iraq and Syria.
