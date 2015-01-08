(Corrects name of mayor in paragraph 5)
* Prime minister calls attack at Charlie Hebdo "without
precedent"
* Police issue photographs of two suspected attackers at
large
* France begins day of mourning
By Alexandria Sage and John Irish
PARIS, Jan 8 France's prime minister said on
Thursday he feared Islamist militants who killed 12 people in an
attack on a satirical newspaper could strike again as a manhunt
for two men widened across the country.
A policewoman was killed in a shootout in southern Paris,
but police sources could not immediately confirm a link with
Wednesday's killings at the Charlie Hebdo weekly newspaper that
marked the worst attack on French soil for decades.
National leaders and allied states described the assault on
Charlie Hebdo, known for its lampooning of Islam and other
religions as well as politicians, as an assault on democracy.
The bells of Notre-Dame cathedral rang out during a minute's
silence observed across France and beyond.
Many European newspapers either re-published Charlie Hebdo
cartoons or mocked the killers with images of their own.
Montrouge Mayor Jean-Loup Metton said the policewoman and a
colleague were attending a reported traffic accident when
Thursday's shooting occurred. Witnesses said the assailant fled
in a Renault Clio and police sources said he wore a bullet-proof
vest and had a handgun and assault rifle.
But one police officer at the scene told Reuters he did not
appear to resemble the Charlie Hebdo shooters.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls was asked on RTL radio after an
emergency cabinet meeting with President Francois Hollande
whether he feared a further attack.
"That question is entirely legitimate, that's obviously our
main concern, and that is why thousands of police and
investigators have been mobilised to catch these individuals."
Police released photographs of the two French nationals
still at large, calling them "armed and dangerous": brothers
Cherif and Said Kouachi, aged 32 and 34, both of whom were
already under watch by security services.
Late Wednesday, an 18-year-old man turned himself into
police in Charleville-Mézières near the Belgian border as police
carried out searches in Paris and the northeastern cities of
Reims and Strasbourg. A legal source said he was the
brother-in-law of one of the main suspects and French media
quoted friends saying he was in school at the moment of the
attack.
French social media carried numerous reports of police
helicopters across northern France. Police tightened security at
transport hubs, religious sites, media offices and department
stores.
There were scattered, unconfirmed reports of sightings of
the assailants and police increased their presence at entry
points to Paris. One police source talked of a type of
"psychosis" setting in with various reports and rumours, but
police had to take each of them seriously.
France began a day of mourning for the journalists and
police officers shot dead by black-hooded gunmen using
Kalashnikov assault rifles. French tricolour flags flew at half
mast.
Tens of thousands took part in vigils across France on
Wednesday to defend freedom of speech, many wearing badges
declaring "Je Suis Charlie" (I Am Charlie) in support of the
newspaper and the principle of freedom of speech.
Britain's Daily Telegraph depicted two masked gunman outside
the doors of Charlie Hebdo saying to each other: "Be careful,
they might have pens". Many German newspapers republished
Charlie Hebdo cartoons.
The attack raised questions of security in countries across
the Western world and beyond. Muslim leaders condemned the
shooting but some have expressed fears of a rise in anti-Islamic
feeling in a country with a large Muslim population.
France's Muslim Council called on all French Muslims to join
the minute of silence and said it was issuing a call for "all
Imams in all of France's mosques to condemn violence and
terrorism wherever it comes from in the strongest possible way."
Police sources said the window of a kebab shop next to a
mosque in the central town of Villefrance-sur-Saone was blown
out by an overnight explosion. Local media said there were no
wounded.
Security services have long feared that nationals drawn into
Islamist militant groups fighting in Syria and Iraq could return
to their home countries to launch attacks - though there is no
suggestion that the two suspects named by police had actually
fought in either of these countries.
Britain's Cobra security committee met on Thursday morning.
London's transport network was target of an attack in 2005, four
years after 9/11. There have been attacks in countries including
Spain, Kenya, Nigeria, India and Pakistan that have raised fears
in Europe.
Islamist militants have repeatedly threatened France with
attacks over its military strikes on Islamist strongholds in the
Middle East and Africa, and the government reinforced its
anti-terrorism laws last year.
A total of seven people had been arrested since the attack,
he said. Police sources said they were mostly acquaintances of
the two main suspects. One source said one of the brothers had
been identified by his identity card, left in the getaway car.
COURTING CONTROVERSY
Cherif Kouachi served 18 months in prison on a charge of
criminal association related to a terrorist enterprise in 2005.
He was part of an Islamist cell enlisting French nationals from
a mosque in eastern Paris to go to Iraq to fight Americans in
Iraq and arrested before leaving for Iraq himself.
The gunmen stormed the journal's offices on Wednesday
killing journalists, including its founder and its current
editor-in-chief, and shouting "Allahu Akbar!" (God is Greatest).
They then escaped in a black car, shouting, according to one
witness, that they had "avenged the Prophet".
Charlie Hebdo has published numerous cartoons ridiculing the
Prophet Mohammad. Jihadists online repeatedly warned that the
magazine would pay for its mockery.
Charlie Hebdo's lawyer Richard Malka said the newspaper
would be published next Wednesday with one million copies
compared to its usual print run of 60,000.
Satire has deep historical roots in Europe where ridicule
and irreverence are seen as a means of chipping away at the
authority of sometimes self-aggrandising political and religious
leaders and institutions. Governments have frequently jailed
satirists and their targets have often sued, but the art is
widely seen as one of the mainstays of a liberal democracy.
French writer Voltaire enraged many in 18th century France
with caustic depictions of royalty and the Catholic Church. The
German magazine Simplicissimus in its 70-year existence saw
cartoonists jailed and fined for ridiculing figures from Kaiser
Wilhelm to church leaders, Nazi grandees and communists.
"Freedom assassinated" wrote Le Figaro daily on its front
page, while Le Parisien said: "They won't kill freedom".
The last major attack in Paris was in the mid-1990s when the
Algerian Armed Islamic Group (GIA) carried out a spate of
attacks, including the bombing of a commuter train in 1995 which
killed eight people and injured 150.
(Additional reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, Nicolas Bertin, Hannah
Murphy, Ingrid Melander; editing by Mark John and Ralph Boulton)