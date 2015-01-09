By John Irish
| DAMMARTIN-EN-GOELE, France
DAMMARTIN-EN-GOELE, France Jan 9 At least one
hostage was seized in a town northeast of Paris on Friday during
a huge manhunt for two brothers suspected of killing 12 people
at a satirical weekly, according to a police source.
Five helicopters were seen flying over an industrial zone
outside the town of Dammartin-en-Goele and the French Interior
Minister confirmed an operation was taking place there. A police
source said the two suspects had been sighted in the town, where
at least one person was taken hostage.
Before night fell on Thursday, officers had been focusing on
their search some 40 km (25 miles) away on the woodland village
of Corcy, not far from a service station where police sources
said the brothers had been sighted in ski masks a day after the
shootings at the newspaper.
The fugitive suspects are French-born sons of Algerian-born
parents, both in their early 30s, and already under police
surveillance. One was jailed for 18 months for trying to travel
to Iraq a decade ago to fight as part of an Islamist cell.
Police said they were "armed and dangerous".
U.S. and European sources close to the investigation said on
Thursday that one of the brothers, Said Kouachi, was in Yemen in
2011 for several months training with Al Qaeda in the Arabian
Peninsula (AQAP), one of the group's most active affiliates.
A Yemeni official familiar with the matter said the Yemen
government was aware of the possibility of a connection between
Said Kouachi and AQAP, and was looking into any possible links.
U.S. government sources said Said Kouachi and his brother
Cherif Kouachi were listed in two U.S. security databases, a
highly classified database containing information on 1.2 million
possible counter-terrorism suspects, called TIDE, and the much
smaller "no fly" list maintained by the Terrorist Screening
Center, an interagency unit.
U.S. television network ABC reported that the brothers had
been listed in the databases for "years."
Dave Joly, a spokesman for the Terrorist Screening Center,
said he could neither confirm nor deny if the Kouachis were
listed in counter-terrorism databases.
While world leaders described Wednesday's attack on the
weekly newspaper Cahrlie Hebdo as an assault on democracy, al
Qaeda's North Africa branch praised the gunmen as "knight(s) of
truth".
Charlie Hebdo, where journalists were gunned down during an
editorial meeting, had been firebombed in the past for printing
cartoons that poked fun at militant Islam and some that mocked
the Prophet Muhammad.
Two of those killed were police posted to protect the paper.
On Thursday, U.S. President Barack Obama made an unannounced
visit to the French Embassy in Washington to pay his respects.
He wrote in a condolence book: "As allies across the
centuries, we stand united with our French brothers to ensure
that justice is done and our way of life is defended. We go
forward together knowing that terror is no match for freedom and
ideals we stand for - ideals that light the world."
Amid local media reports of isolated incidents of violence
directed at Muslims in France, President Francois Hollande and
his Socialist government have called on the French not to blame
the Islam faith for the Charlie Hebdo killings.
Hollande has held talks with opposition leaders and, in a
rare move, was due to invite Marine Le Pen, leader of the
resurgent anti-immigrant National Front, to his Elysee Palace
for discussions on Friday.
MOURNING
Bewildered and tearful French people held a national day of
mourning on Thursday. The bells of Notre Dame pealed for those
killed in the attack on the left-leaning slayer of sacred cows
whose cartoonists have been national figures since the Parisian
counter-cultural heyday of the 1960s and 1970s.
Many European newspapers either re-published Charlie Hebdo
cartoons or lampooned the killers with images of their own.
Searches were taking place in Corcy and the nearby village
of Longpont, set in thick forest and boggy marshland about 70 km
north of Paris, but it was not clear whether the fugitives who
had been spotted in the area were holed up or had moved on.
Corcy residents looked bewildered as heavily armed policeman
in ski masks and helmets combed the village meticulously from
houses to garages and barns.
"We're hearing that the men could be in the forest, but
there's no information so we're watching television to see,"
said Corcy villager Jacques.
In neighbouring Longpont, a resident said police had told
villagers to stay indoors because the gunmen may have abandoned
their car there. Anti-terrorism officers pulled back as darkness
fell. The silence was broken by the sound of a forest owl.
Prime Minister Manuel Valls, asked on RTL radio on Thursday
whether he feared a further attack, said: "That's obviously our
main concern and that is why thousands of police and
investigators have been mobilised to catch these individuals."
SUSPECT JAILED
Police released photographs of the two suspects, Cherif and
Said Kouachi, 32 and 34. The brothers were born in eastern Paris
and grew up in an orphanage in the western city of Rennes after
their parents died.
The younger brother's jail sentence for trying to fight in
Iraq a decade ago, and more recent tangles with the authorities
over suspected involvement in militant plots, raised questions
over whether police could have done more to watch them.
Cherif Kouachi was arrested on Jan. 25, 2005 preparing to
fly to Syria en route to Iraq. He served 18 months of a
three-year sentence.
"He was part of a group of young people who were a little
lost, confused, not really fanatics in the proper sense of the
word," lawyer Vincent Ollivier, who represented Cherif in the
case, told Liberation daily.
In 2010 he was suspected of being part of a group that tried
to break from prison Smain Ali Belkacem, a militant jailed for
the 1995 bombings of Paris train and metro stations that killed
eight people and wounded 120. The case against Cherif Kouachi
was dismissed for lack of evidence.
In the wake of the killings, authorities tightened security
at transport hubs, religious sites, media offices and stores.
Police also increased their presence at entry points to Paris.
The defence ministry said it sent 200 extra soldiers from
parachute regiments across the country to help guard Paris.
Le Figaro newspaper reported that the interior ministry had
been inundated with dozens of requests for police protection
from "personalities feeling in danger", citing a high-ranking
police official.
