* Gunmen claim allegiance to al Qaeda, Islamic State
* Four hostages die at 2nd siege in Jewish supermarket
* Three hostage-takers killed, one woman on the run
* Hollande warns France still faces threat
By Mark John, Ingrid Melander and John Irish
PARIS/DAMMARTIN-EN-GOELE, France, Jan 9 Two
brothers wanted for a bloody attack on the offices of French
satirical newspaper Charlie Hebdo were killed on Friday when
anti-terrorist police stormed their hideout, while a second
siege ended with the deaths of four hostages.
The violent end to the simultaneous stand-offs northeast of
Paris and at a Jewish supermarket in the capital followed a
police operation of unprecedented scale as France tackled one of
the worst threats to its internal security in decades.
With one of the gunmen saying shortly before his death that
he was funded by al Qaeda, President Francois Hollande warned
that the danger to France - home to the European Union's biggest
communities of both Muslims and Jews - was not over yet.
"These madmen, fanatics, have nothing to do with the Muslim
religion," Hollande said in a televised address. "France has not
seen the end of the threats it faces."
An audio recording posted on YouTube attributed to a leader
of the Yemeni branch of al Qaeda (AQAP) said the attack in
France was prompted by insults to prophets but stopped short of
claiming responsibility for the assault on the offices of
Charlie Hebdo.
Sheikh Hareth al-Nadhari said in the recording, "Some in
France have misbehaved with the prophets of God and a group of
God's faithful soldiers taught them how to behave and the limits
of freedom of speech."
"Soldiers who love God and his prophet and who are in love
with martyrdom for the sake of God had come to you," he said in
the recording, the authenticity of which could not immediately
be verified.
A Yemeni journalist who specialises in al Qaeda said it was
clear that AQAP had provided a "spiritual inspiration" for the
attack on the newspaper offices, but there was no clear sign
that it was directly responsible for the assault.
Following heavy loss of life over three consecutive days,
which began with the attack on Charlie Hebdo when 12 people were
shot dead, French authorities are trying to prevent a rise in
vengeful anti-immigrant sentiment.
Hollande denounced the killing of the four hostages at the
kosher supermarket in the Vincennes district of Paris. "This was
an appalling anti-Semitic act that was committed," he said.
Officials said Cherif Kouachi and his brother Said, both in
their thirties, died when security forces raided a print shop in
the small town of Dammartin-en-Goele, northeast of Paris, where
the chief suspects in Wednesday's attack had been holed up. The
hostage they had taken was safe, an official said.
Automatic gunfire rang out, followed by blasts and then
silence as smoke billowed from the roof of the print shop. In
thick fog, a helicopter landed on the building's roof,
signalling the end of the assault. A government source said the
brothers had emerged from the building and opened fire on police
before they were killed.
Before his death, one of the Kouachi brothers told a
television station he had received financing from an al Qaeda
preacher in Yemen.
"I was sent, me, Cherif Kouachi, by Al Qaeda of Yemen. I
went over there and it was Anwar al Awlaki who financed me," he
told BFM-TV by telephone, according to a recording aired by the
channel after the siege was over.
Al Awlaki, an influential international recruiter for al
Qaeda, was killed in September 2011 in a drone strike. A senior
Yemeni intelligence source earlier told Reuters that Kouachi's
brother Said had also met al Awlaki during a stay in Yemen in
2011.
TARGETING JEWS
Minutes after the print shop assault, police broke the
second siege at the supermarket in eastern Paris. Four hostages
died there along with the gunman, Amedy Coulibaly.
Coulibaly had also called BFM-TV to claim allegiance to
Islamic State, saying he wanted to defend Palestinians and
target Jews.
Coulibaly said he had jointly planned the attacks with the
Kouachi brothers, and police confirmed they were all members of
the same Islamist cell in northern Paris.
Police had already been hunting 32-year-old Coulibaly along
with a 26 year-old woman after the killing on Thursday of a
policewoman. The woman, Hayat Boumeddiene, remains on the run.
Paris chief prosecutor Francois Molins told a press briefing
that the two Kouachi brothers and Coulibaly had an arsenal of
weapons and had set up booby traps. He said they had a loaded
M82 rocket launcher, two Kalashnikov machine guns and two
automatic pistols on them.
"On the body of one of the terrorists, the demining teams
also found a grenade that had been positioned as a trap," Molins
said.
He said Coulibaly had attacked police forces with a
Kalashnikov assault rifle and a "Skorpion" military pistol.
After he was shot, police found two Russian-made Tokarev
pistols, two machine guns, a bullet-proof vest and ammunition in
the kosher supermarket.
"The supermarket had also been booby-trapped," he said,
noting that Coulibaly had placed 15 explosive sticks and one
detonator in the supermarket.
Altogether 17 victims have died along with the three
hostage-takers since Wednesday.
France plans a unity rally on Sunday to protest against the
attacks. Among those due to attend are German Chancellor Angela
Merkel, Prime Ministers David Cameron of Britain, Matteo Renzi
of Italy and Mariano Rajoy of Spain, and European Commission
president Jean-Claude Juncker.
President Barack Obama also expressed U.S. support. "I want
the people of France to know that the United States stands with
you today, stands with you tomorrow," he said.
World Jewish Congress President Ronald Lauder joined the
condemnations, saying, "Jewish life in France under threat if
terror does not stop".
HOSTAGES RUSHED OUT
News footage of the kosher supermarket showed dozens of
heavily armed police officers outside two entrances. The assault
began with gunfire and an explosion at the door, after which
hostages were rushed out.
Reuters photographs taken from long distance showed a man
holding an infant being herded into an ambulance by police.
Others were carried out on stretchers.
French authorities mobilised a force of nearly 90,000 after
Wednesday's attack on Charlie Hebdo, a weekly that has long
courted controversy by mocking Islam and other religions and
political leaders.
A witness said one of the gunmen in Wednesday's attack was
heard to shout: "We have killed Charlie Hebdo! We have avenged
the Prophet!"
The Kouachi brothers are believed to be the hooded gunmen
who shot dead some of France's top satirical cartoonists along
with two police officers.
Security sources said the brothers, who were born in France
of Algerian-born parents, had been under surveillance and had
been placed on European and U.S. "no-fly" lists.
The violence raised questions about surveillance of
radicals, far-right politics, religion and censorship in a land
struggling to integrate part of its five million-strong Muslim
community.
