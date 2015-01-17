PARIS Jan 17 French President Francois Hollande
said on Saturday that anti-Charlie Hebdo protesters in other
countries do not understand France's attachment to freedom of
speech.
He was speaking a day after the satirical weekly's
publication of a cartoon of the Prophet Mohammad sparked violent
clashes, including deaths, in some Muslim countries.
Demand has surged for Charlie Hebdo's first issue since two
militant gunmen burst into its weekly editorial conference and
shot dead 12 people at the start of three days of violence that
shocked France.
The magazine's distributors said that its print run had been
lifted to seven million copies, dwarfing its usual circulation
of only 60,000.
A cartoon image of Mohammad on its front page outraged many
in the Muslim world, triggering demonstrations that turned
violent in Algeria, Niger and Pakistan on Friday.
"We've supported these countries in the fight against
terrorism," Hollande said during a visit to the southern city of
Tulle, traditionally his political fiefdom.
"I still want to express my solidarity (towards them), but
at the same time France has principles and values, in particular
freedom of expression," he added.
The shootings in Paris were prompted by Charlie Hebdo's
previous publication of Mohammad cartoons, a depiction many
Muslims consider blasphemous.
Police in Niger fired teargas on Saturday at hundreds of
rock-throwing protesters in a second day of clashes over Charlie
Hebdo's publication of the image.
A police officer and three civilians were killed on Friday
in the Zinder, the second city of the former French colony,
while churches were burned and Christian homes looted.
Protests also turned violent on Friday in the southern
Pakistan city of Karachi where police used tear gas and a water
cannon against demonstrators outside the French consulate.
A photographer for French news agency Agence France-Presse
was also wounded by a gunshot during the protest.
Several Algerian police officers were injured in clashes
with demonstrators in Algiers after rioting broke out at the end
of a protest.
"There are tensions abroad where people don't understand our
attachment to the freedom of speech," Hollande said. "We've seen
the protests, and I would say that in France all beliefs are
respected."
Produced by survivors of the attack on the newspaper, the
latest edition of Charlie Hebdo sold out in minutes when it hit
newsstands on Wednesday. It shows a cartoon of a tearful
Mohammad holding a "Je suis Charlie" sign under the words "All
is forgiven."
A lawyer for one of the gunmen in the Charlie Hebdo attack
said the man had been buried in the eastern city of Reims in an
unmarked grave so as not to attract admirers.
(Additional reporting by Gregory Blachier Editing by Jeremy
Gaunt)