* French attacker known for Islamist radicalisation
* Prime minister says France will destroy Islamic State
* Victims begin to be named, many of them young
By Bate Felix and Crispian Balmer
PARIS, Nov 15 Police questioned on Sunday the
relatives of one of the suicide attackers who brought carnage to
Paris on Friday, with France denouncing the strikes as an act of
war and vowing to destroy the Islamic State in Syria and Iraq.
Paris prosecutor Francois Molins told reporters that three
jihadist cells staged co-ordinated hits at bars, a concert hall
and soccer stadium killing 129 people and injuring 352,
including 99 who were in a serious condition.
Museums and theatres remained shuttered in Paris for a
second day on Sunday, with hundreds of soldiers and police
patrolling the streets and metro stations after French President
Francois Hollande declared a state of emergency.
Seven gunmen, all of whom were wearing suicide vests packed
with explosives, died in the multiple assaults. The first to be
identified was named as Ismael Omar Mostefai, a 29-year-old who
lived in the city of Chartres, southwest of Paris.
French media said he was French-born and of Algerian
descent. Molins said the man had a security file for Islamist
radicalisation, adding that he had a criminal record but had
never spent time in jail.
A judicial source said Mostefai's father and brother had
been taken in for questioning, along with other people believed
to be close to him.
Another source said police had found a car in a suburb east
of Paris that was believed to have been used in the assault,
suggesting that at least one of the attackers had escaped.
Prosecutors said the slaughter - claimed by Islamic State as
revenge for French military action in Syria and Iraq - appeared
to involve a multinational team with links to the Middle East,
Belgium and possibly Germany as well as home-grown French roots.
Greek officials said one and perhaps two of the assailants
had passed through Greece in October from Turkey alongside
Syrian refugees fleeing violence in their homeland.
"We are at war. We have been hit by an act of war, organised
methodically by a terrorist, jihadist army," Prime Minister
Manuel Valls told TF1 television on Saturday night.
"Because we are at war we will take exceptional measures. We
will act and we will hit them. We will hit this enemy to destroy
them, obviously in France and Europe ... but also in Syria and
Iraq," he said. "We will win."
France was the first European state to join U.S. air strikes
against Islamic State targets in Iraq in September 2014, while a
year later it extended its air strikes to Syria.
It had already scheduled to send an aircraft carrier to the
region later this month.
YOUNG VICTIMS
The names of the first victims have started to filter out on
social media, many of them young people who were out enjoying
themselves on a Friday night. The dead included one U.S.
citizen, one Swede, one Briton, two Belgians, two Romanians and
two Mexicans, their governments said.
In the worst carnage, three gunmen systematically killed at
least 89 people at a rock concert by an American band at the
Bataclan theatre before detonating explosive belts as
anti-terrorist commandos launched an assault.
It was the deadliest attack in France since World War Two
and the worst such assault in Europe since the Madrid train
bombings of 2004, in which Islamists killed 191 people.
Quoting an unnamed senior official, Israeli television said
Israel's spy services saw a "clear operational link" between the
Paris mayhem, suicide bombings in Beirut on Thursday, which
killed 43, and the Oct. 31 downing of a Russian airliner in the
Egyptian Sinai, where 224 people died.
France had been on high alert since Islamist gunmen attacked
the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a kosher supermarket in
January, killing 18 people.
Those attacks briefly united France in defence of freedom of
speech, with a mass demonstration of more than a million people.
But that unity has since broken down, with far-right populist
Marine Le Pen gaining on both mainstream parties by blaming
France's security problems on immigration and Islam.
If confirmed, the infiltration of militants into the flow of
refugees to carry out attacks in Europe could have far-reaching
political consequences.
The attacks fuelled a debate raging in Europe about how to
handle the influx of hundreds of thousands of refugees and other
migrants propelled by civil war in Syria, Iraq and Libya.
(Writing by Crispian Balmer; editing by Anna Willard)