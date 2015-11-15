* Biggest French air raids on Syria to date
* At least two attackers lived in Belgium
* Bodies of seven killers found, one still feared to be at
large
* Bavarians call for change to German immigration policy
By Emmanuel Jarry and Robert-Jan Bartunek
PARIS/BRUSSELS, Nov 15 French warplanes pounded
Islamic State positions in Syria on Sunday as police in Europe
widened their investigations into coordinated attacks in Paris
that killed more than 130 people.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Friday's
suicide bombings and shootings, which have re-ignited a row over
Europe's refugee crisis and drawn calls to block a huge influx
of Muslim asylum-seekers.
French police have launched an international hunt for a
Belgian-born man they believe helped organise the assaults with
two of his brothers. One of the brothers died in the attacks,
while the second one is under arrest in Belgium, a judicial
source said.
A further two French suicide attackers have been identified,
police said, while the identity of four other assailants, who
all died in the violence, was still under review.
France has been bombing Islamic State positions in Iraq and
Syria for months as part of a U.S.-led operation. Following
Friday's mayhem, Paris vowed to destroy the group. Underlining
its resolve, French jets on Sunday launched their biggest raids
in Syria to date, hitting its stronghold in Raqqa.
"The raid ... including 10 fighter jets, was launched
simultaneously from the United Arab Emirates and Jordan. Twenty
bombs were dropped," the Defence Ministry said. Among the
targets were a munitions depot and training camp, it said.
There was no word on casualties or the damage inflicted.
The investigation into Friday's attacks, the worst atrocity
in France since World War Two, led swiftly to Belgium after
police discovered that two of the cars used by the Islamist
militants had been rented in the Brussels region.
SEVEN HELD IN BELGIUM
By Sunday, Belgian officials said they had arrested seven
people in Brussels. But one of the people who had hired the cars
slipped through the fingers of the police. He was pulled over on
the French-Belgian border on Saturday, but later released.
Police named the man they were seeking as Salah Abdeslam,
saying the 26-year-old was "dangerous". Although he was born in
Brussels, French authorities said he was a French national.
"The abject attacks that hit us on Friday were prepared
abroad and mobilised a team in Belgium that benefited ... from
help in France," French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve told
reporters after meeting his Belgian counterpart in Paris.
Stunned by the carnage, thousands of people thronged to
makeshift memorials at four of the sites where the attacks took
place, laying flowers and lighting candles to remember the dead.
"We are living a nightmare," said Caroline Pallut, whose
37-year-old cousin Maud Serrault died when gunmen attacked the
Bataclan concert hall, killing at least 89 people -- the
bloodiest single incident on Friday night.
"It is all so senseless. She had only just got married."
The death toll rose to 132, with three more people dying on
Sunday from their wounds. Some 103 have been identified,
including many young people and many foreigners, out relaxing on
a Friday night in one of the world's most visited cities.
In a sign that at least one gunman might have escaped, a
source close to the investigation said a Seat car believed to
have been used by the attackers had been found in the eastern
Paris suburb of Montreuil with three Kalashnikov rifles inside.
ATTACKER NAMED
Police have formally named just one of the attackers: Ismael
Omar Mostefai, 29, from Chartres, southwest of Paris. He was
identified by the print from one of his fingers that was severed
when his suicide vest exploded.
French media named the two other French assailants as Bilal
Hadfi and Ibrahim Abdeslam.
Police said they had found a Syrian passport near one of the
other dead gunmen. Greece said the passport holder had crossed
from Turkey to the Greek islands last month and then registered
for asylum in Serbia before heading north, following a route
taken by hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers this year.
The news revived a furious a row within the European Union
on how to handle the flood of refugees. Top Polish and Slovak
officials poured cold water on an EU plan to relocate asylum
seekers across the bloc, saying the violence underlined their
concerns about taking in Muslim refugees.
Bavarian allies of German Chancellor Angela Merkel called
for a reversal of her "open-door" refugee policy, saying the
attacks underlined the need for tougher controls.
"The days of uncontrolled immigration and illegal entry
can't continue just like that. Paris changes everything,"
Bavarian finance minister Markus Soeder told the Welt am Sonntag
newspaper.
France has declared three days of national mourning and
President Francois Hollande will make a rare address to the
joint upper and lower houses of parliament on Monday at the
Palace of Versailles, just outside Paris.
JITTERY MOOD
Illustrating the jittery mood in the French capital,
hundreds of people gathered at a makeshift memorial in Place de
la Republique scattered in panic on Sunday night when they
thought shots had rung out. It was a false alarm, police said.
Speaking in Vienna, Iraqi Foreign Minister Ibrahim
al-Jaafari said his country's intelligence services had shared
information indicating that France, the United States and Iran
were among countries at risk of an attack.
At a G20 summit in Turkey, U.S. President Barack Obama vowed
to step up efforts to eliminate Islamic State and prevent it
carrying out attacks like those in Paris. EU leaders urged
Russia to focus its military efforts on the radical Islamists.
France was the first European state to join U.S. air strikes
against Islamic State targets in Iraq, in September 2014, while
a year later it extended its air strikes to Syria. Russia began
its own air campaign in Syria in October, but has been targeting
mainly areas controlled by other groups opposed to its ally,
President Bashar al-Assad, Moscow's critics say.
France had already been on high alert since Islamist gunmen
stormed the satirical weekly Charlie Hebdo and a kosher
supermarket in Paris in January, killing 17 people.
Those attacks briefly united France in defence of freedom of
speech, with a mass demonstration of more than a million people.
But far-right populist Marine Le Pen is now making gains by
blaming France's security problems on immigration and Islam.
"By spreading out migrants through the villages and towns of
France, there is a fear that terrorists will take advantage of
these population flows to hit out at us," she said after meeting
the French president on Sunday.
(Additional reporting by Matthias Blamont, John Irish, Leigh
Thomas, Ingrid Melander, Michael Nienaber, Matt Spetalnick,
Dasha Afanasieva, Stephen Kalin, Saif Hameed, Anthony Paone,
Marine Pennetier, Barbara Lewis, Robert-Jan Bartunek and Claire
Watson; writing by Crispian Balmer; editing by Philippa Fletcher
and Kevin Liffey)