By Chine Labbé and Crispian Balmer
PARIS, Nov 16 French President Francois Hollande
called on the United States and Russia to join a global
coalition to destroy Islamic State in the wake of the attacks
across Paris, and announced a wave of measures to combat terror
in France.
"France is at war," Hollande told a joint session of
parliament at the Palace of Versailles, promising to increase
funds for national security and strengthen anti-terror laws in
response to the suicide bombings and shootings that killed 129.
"We're not engaged in a war of civilisations, because these
assassins do not represent any. We are in a war against jihadist
terrorism which is threatening the whole world," he told a
packed, sombre chamber.
Parliamentarians gave Hollande a standing ovation before
spontaneously singing the "Marseillaise" national anthem in a
show of political unity following the worst atrocity France has
seen since World War Two.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Friday's
coordinated attacks, saying they were in retaliation for
France's involvement in U.S.-backed air strikes in Iraq and
Syria.
Hollande pledged that French fighter jets would intensify
their assaults and said he would meet U.S. President Barack
Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days to
urge them to pool their resources.
"We must combine our forces to achieve a result that is
already too late in coming," the president said.
The U.S.-led coalition has been bombing Islamic State for
more than a year. Russia joined the conflict in September, but
Western officials say it has mainly hit foreign-backed fighters
battling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, not Islamic State.
Speaking in Turkey at the same time as Hollande, Obama
called Friday's attacks a "terrible and sickening setback", but
maintained that the U.S.-led coalition was making progress.
"Even as we grieve with our French friends ... we can't lose
sight that there has been progress," Obama said at a Group of 20
summit, ruling out sending in ground troops.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry arrived in Paris late on
Monday to pay respects to those killed in the attacks and stress
Washington's support for the toughened French stance. He is due
to meet Hollande on Tuesday morning.
Much of France came to a standstill at midday for a minute's
silence to remember the dead, many of whom were young people
killed as they enjoyed a night out. Metro trains stopped,
pedestrians paused on pavements and office workers stood at
their desks.
But in a sign of life slowly returning to normal, schools
and museums re-opened after a 48-hour shutdown, as did the
Eiffel Tower, which lit up the night sky in the red, white and
blue colours of the French flag following two days of darkness.
ISLAMIC STATE THREATS
Investigators have identified a Belgian national living in
Syria as the possible mastermind behind the attacks, which
targeted bars, restaurants, a concert hall and soccer stadium.
"Friday's act of war was decided upon and planned in Syria,
prepared and organised in Belgium and carried out on our
territory with the complicity of French citizens," said
Hollande.
Prosecutors have identified five of the seven dead
assailants - four Frenchmen and a foreigner fingerprinted in
Greece last month. His role in the carnage has fuelled
speculation that Islamic State took advantage of a recent wave
of refugees fleeing Syria to slip militants into Europe.
Police believe one attacker is on the run, and suspect at
least four people helped organise the mayhem.
"We know that more attacks are being prepared, not just
against France but also against other European countries,"
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls told RTL Radio. "We are going
to live with this terrorist threat for a long time."
Islamic State warned in a video on Monday that any country
hitting it would suffer the same fate as Paris, promising
specifically to target Washington.
French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve told reporters
police had arrested nearly two dozen people and seized arms,
including a rocket launcher and automatic weapons, in 168 raids
overnight.
"Let this be clear to everyone, this is just the beginning,
these actions are going to continue," he said.
Hollande said he would create 5,000 jobs in the security
forces, boost prison service staff by 2,500 and avoid cuts to
defence spending before 2019. He acknowledged this would break
EU budget rules, but said national security was more important.
He also said he would ask parliament to extend for three
months a state of emergency he declared on Friday, which gives
security forces sweeping powers to search and detain suspects.
MANHUNT
A source close to the investigation said Belgian national
Abdelhamid Abaaoud, currently in Syria, was suspected of having
ordered the Paris operation. "He appears to be the brains behind
several planned attacks in Europe," the source told Reuters.
RTL Radio said Abaaoud was a 27-year-old from the Brussels
district of Molenbeek, home to many Muslim immigrants and a
focal point for Islamist radicalism in recent years.
Police in Brussels have detained two suspects and are
hunting Salah Abdeslam, a 26-year-old Frenchman based in
Belgium. One of his brother's died in the Paris assault, while a
third brother was arrested at the weekend but later released.
Police in France named two of the French attackers as Ismael
Omar Mostefai, 29, from Chartres, southwest of Paris, and Samy
Amimour, 28, from the Paris suburb of Drancy.
France believes Mostefai, a petty criminal who never served
time in jail, visited Syria in 2013-2014. His radicalisation
underlined the trouble police face trying to capture an elusive
enemy raised in its own cities.
"He was a normal man," said Christophe, his neighbour in
Chartres. "Nothing made you think he would turn violent."
Latest official figures estimate that 520 French nationals
are in the Syrian and Iraqi war zones, including 116 women. Some
137 have died in the fighting, 250 have returned home and around
700 have plans to travel to join the jihadist factions.
The man stopped in Greece in October was carrying a Syrian
passport in the name of Ahmad Al Mohammad. Police said they were
still checking to see if the document was authentic, but said
the dead man's fingerprints matched those on record in Greece.
Greek officials said the passport holder had crossed from
Turkey to the Greek islands last month and then registered for
asylum in Serbia before heading north, following a route taken
by hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers this year.
His role in the mission has re-ignited a fierce debate in
Europe about how to tackle a continuing influx of refugees, with
anti-immigrant parties calling for borders to be closed against
the flood of newcomers fleeing the Middle East.
Meanwhile climate change activists met in Paris on Monday
and reaffirmed their determination to hold a demonstration in
the city on Nov. 29, the day before a U.N. summit aimed at
reducing global greenhouse gas emissions.
Organisers of the march expressed sympathy for the victims
of Friday's attacks, but said the goals of the climate movement
were synonymous with opposition to violence and terror. However,
the green groups require permission to assemble from French
authorities, who have signalled concerns about being able to
guarantee safety. The two sides will meet on Tuesday for talks.
