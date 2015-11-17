(Updates with new air strikes on Islamic State in Syria)
* French president to meet Obama, Putin
* Promises to boost security spending, hit IS harder
* French fighters hit Islamic State targets in Syria again
* Investigators looking into strong Belgium link in attacks
* Brussels soccer international called off on security
grounds
By Chine Labbé and Crispian Balmer
PARIS, Nov 17 France's President Francois
Hollande called on the United States and Russia on Monday to
join a global coalition to destroy Islamic State following the
attacks in Paris, and hours later French fighter jets launched
fresh strikes on targets in Syria.
"France is at war," Hollande told a joint session of
parliament at the Palace of Versailles, promising to increase
funds for national security and strengthen anti-terrorism laws
in response to the suicide bombings and shootings that killed
129.
"We're not engaged in a war of civilisations, because these
assassins do not represent any. We are in a war against jihadist
terrorism which is threatening the whole world," he told a
packed, sombre chamber.
A spokesman for France's military command told Reuters early
on Tuesday that 10 French warplanes, launched from the United
Arab Emirates and Jordan, had conducted air strikes overnight
targeting a command centre and a recruitment centre for
jihadists in the Islamic State stronghold of Raqqa.
Parliamentarians had given Hollande a standing ovation
before spontaneously singing the "Marseillaise" national anthem
in a show of political unity after the worst atrocity France has
seen since World War Two.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for Friday's
coordinated attacks, saying they were in retaliation for
France's involvement in U.S.-backed air strikes in Iraq and
Syria.
Hollande pledged that France would intensify the assaults on
Islamic State, and said he would meet U.S. President Barack
Obama and Russian President Vladimir Putin in the coming days to
urge them to pool their resources.
"We must combine our forces to achieve a result that is
already too late in coming," the president said.
The U.S.-led coalition has been bombing Islamic State for
more than a year. Russia joined the conflict in September, but
Western officials say it has mainly hit foreign-backed fighters
battling Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, not Islamic State.
Speaking in Turkey at the same time as Hollande, Obama
called Friday's attacks a "terrible and sickening setback", but
maintained that the U.S.-led coalition was making progress.
"Even as we grieve with our French friends ... we can't lose
sight that there has been progress," Obama said at a Group of 20
summit, ruling out sending in ground troops.
U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry, visiting Paris to pay
respects to those killed in the attacks, said: "Tonight we are
all Parisians," and pledged the United States would stand
"shoulder to shoulder" with France. He is due to meet Hollande
on Tuesday morning.
Much of France came to a standstill at midday for a minute's
silence to remember the dead, many of whom were young people
killed as they enjoyed a night out. Metro trains stopped,
pedestrians paused and office workers stood at their desks.
ISLAMIC STATE THREATS
Investigators have identified a Belgian national living in
Syria as the possible mastermind behind the attacks, which
targeted bars, restaurants, a concert hall and soccer stadium.
"Friday's act of war was decided upon and planned in Syria,
prepared and organised in Belgium and carried out on our
territory with the complicity of French citizens," said
Hollande.
The Belgian soccer federation said in a statement late on
Monday it was calling off an international friendly due to be
played against Spain in Brussels on Tuesday for security
reasons.
A statement on the Belgian interior ministry's website said
it had recommended the cancellation of the match after raising
its security threat alert to level three, meaning "serious".
Prosecutors have identified five of the seven dead
assailants - four Frenchmen and a foreigner fingerprinted in
Greece last month. His role in the carnage has fuelled
speculation that Islamic State took advantage of a recent wave
of refugees fleeing Syria to slip militants into Europe.
Police believe one attacker is on the run, and suspect at
least four people helped organise the mayhem.
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls told RTL Radio: "We know
that more attacks are being prepared, not just against France
but also against other European countries." He added: "We are
going to live with this terrorist threat for a long time."
Islamic State warned in a video on Monday that any country
hitting it would suffer the same fate as Paris, promising
specifically to target Washington.
French Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve told reporters
police had arrested nearly two dozen people and seized arms,
including a rocket launcher and automatic weapons, in 168 raids
overnight.
"Let this be clear to everyone, this is just the beginning,
these actions are going to continue," he said.
Hollande said he would create 5,000 jobs in the security
forces, boost prison service staff by 2,500 and avoid cuts to
defence spending before 2019. He acknowledged that would break
EU budget rules, but said national security was more important.
He also said he would ask parliament to extend for three
months a state of emergency he declared on Friday, which gives
security forces sweeping powers to search and detain suspects.
CIA Director John Brennan warned on Monday that Islamic
State militants may have similar operations ready to launch, but
foiling those plots could prove difficult because Europe's
intelligence and security resources are severely
stretched.
MANHUNT
A source close to the investigation said Belgian national
Abdelhamid Abaaoud, currently in Syria, was suspected of having
ordered the Paris operation. "He appears to be the brains behind
several planned attacks in Europe," the source told Reuters.
RTL Radio said Abaaoud was a 27-year-old from the Brussels
district of Molenbeek, home to many Muslim immigrants and a
focal point for Islamist radicalism in recent years.
Police in Brussels have detained two suspects and are
hunting Salah Abdeslam, a 26-year-old Frenchman based in
Belgium. One of his brother's died in the Paris assault, while a
third brother was arrested at the weekend but later released.
The Belgian interior ministry issued two new photographs of
Abdeslam late on Monday.
Police in France named two of the French attackers as Ismael
Omar Mostefai, 29, from Chartres, southwest of Paris, and Samy
Amimour, 28, from the Paris suburb of Drancy.
France believes Mostefai, a petty criminal who never served
time in jail, visited Syria in 2013-2014. His radicalisation
underlined the trouble police face trying to capture an elusive
enemy raised in its own cities.
"He was a normal man," said Christophe, his neighbour in
Chartres. "Nothing made you think he would turn violent."
Latest official figures estimate that 520 French nationals
are in the Syrian and Iraqi war zones, including 116 women. Some
137 have died in the fighting, 250 have returned home and around
700 have plans to travel to join the jihadist factions.
The man stopped in Greece in October was carrying a Syrian
passport in the name of Ahmad Al Mohammad. Police said they were
still checking to see if the document was authentic, but said
the dead man's fingerprints matched those on record in Greece.
Greek officials said the passport holder had crossed from
Turkey to the Greek islands last month and then registered for
asylum in Serbia before heading north, following a route taken
by hundreds of thousands of asylum seekers this year.
His role in the mission has reignited a fierce debate in
Europe about how to tackle a continuing influx of refugees, with
anti-immigrant parties calling for borders to be closed against
the flood of newcomers fleeing the Middle East.
(Additional reporting by Emmanuel Jarry, John Irish, Leigh
Thomas, Ingrid Melander, Marine Pennetier, Geert De Clercq,
Claire Watson and Laurence Frost in Paris, Bruce Wallace in Los
Angeles Yves Herman, Robert-Jan Bartunek, Philip Blenkinsop and
Alastair Macdonald in Brussels, Susan Heavey and Steve Holland
in Washington, and Scott Malone in Boston; Writing by Crispian
Balmer and Peter Cooney; Editing by Sonya Hepinstall, Pravin
Char, Mary Milliken and Alex Richardson)