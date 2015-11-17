(Adds new suspect searched, new air raid, defence minister
quotes)
* French planes strike IS targets in Syria for third night
* Russia also hits Raqqa after acknowledging plane attack
* French police seek ninth possible attacker
* France requests European Union support
By Chine Labbé and John Irish
PARIS, Nov 17 France and Russia bombed Islamic
State targets in Syria on Tuesday, punishing the group for
attacks in Paris and against a Russian airliner that together
killed 353 people, and made the first tentative steps toward a
possible military alliance.
Islamic State has claimed responsibility for a coordinated
onslaught in Paris on Friday and the downing of the Russian jet
over Sinai on Oct. 31, saying they were in retaliation for
French and Russian air raids in Iraq and Syria.
Still reeling from the Paris carnage that killed 129 people,
France made an unprecedented appeal for European Union support
and investigators said they were making progress in unravelling
the plot, which was hatched in Syria and nurtured in Belgium.
Seven attackers died on Friday night, but video footage
suggested that two other men were directly involved in the
operation and subsequently escaped, not one as previously said.
Police also discovered two places in Paris where the
militants probably stayed before the violence and also found a
third car abandoned in the city that was used in the operation.
In Moscow, the Kremlin acknowledged that a bomb had
destroyed the jet last month, killing 224 people. President
Vladimir Putin vowed to hunt down those responsible and
intensify air strikes against Islamists in Syria.
"Our air force's military work in Syria must not simply be
continued," he said. "It must be intensified in such a way that
the criminals understand that retribution is inevitable."
Syrian targets hit by Russian long-range bombers and cruise
missiles on Tuesday included the Islamic State stronghold of
Raqqa, while French warplanes also targeted Raqqa on Tuesday
evening -- the third such bombing raid within 48 hours.
Paris and Moscow are not coordinating their operations, but
French President Francois Hollande has called for a global
campaign against the radicals in the wake of the Paris attacks.
The Kremlin said Putin spoke to Hollande by telephone and
had ordered the Russian navy to establish contact with a French
naval force heading to the eastern Mediterranean, led by an
aircraft carrier, and to treat them as allies.
"We need to work out a plan with them of joint sea and air
actions," Putin told military chiefs.
Russia began air strikes in Syria at the end of September.
It has always said its main target is Islamic State, but most of
its bombs in the past have hit territory held by other groups
opposed to its ally, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
"Russia is shifting because today Russian cruise missiles
hit Raqqa. Maybe today this grand coalition with Russia is
possible," French Defence Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian told TF1
television channel on Tuesday evening.
JANGLING NERVES
The West blames Assad for the chaos in Syria and says he
must quit as part of any political solution to the crisis -- a
demand rejected by Syria's main backers Russia and Iran.
Hollande will visit Putin in Moscow on Nov. 26, two days
after the French leader is due to meet U.S. President Barack
Obama in Washington to push for a concerted drive against
Islamic State, which controls large parts of Syria and Iraq.
A French presidential source said Hollande also spoke by
phone to Iranian President Hassan Rouhani, who backed calls for
a united front against the militants.
In Brussels, Le Drian invoked the EU's mutual assistance
clause for the first time since the 2009 Lisbon Treaty
introduced the possibility, saying he expected help with French
operations in Syria, Iraq and Africa.
"This is firstly a political act," Le Drian told a news
conference after a meeting of EU defence chiefs.
The 28 EU member states accepted the French request but it
was not immediately clear what assistance would be forthcoming.
With nerves jangling across Europe, German police arrested
and then released seven people around Aachen, near the Belgian
border, and later cancelled a Germany-Netherlands soccer match
in Hanover, evacuating the stadium shortly before kick-off.
One of the targets on Friday was outside a Paris stadium
where France was playing Germany in a friendly.
French prosecutors have identified five of the seven dead
assailants from Friday -- four Frenchmen and a fifth man who was
fingerprinted in Greece among refugees last month.
A Syrian passport was found near his body, but a justice
source said investigators doubted whether it was his, suggesting
the attacker might have been using someone else's ID.
Police issued a photograph of the militant and asked the
public for help in identifying him.
Despite a massive manhunt across Europe, police have failed
to find Salah Abdeslam, 26, a Belgian-based Frenchman who is
believed to have played a central role in both planning and
executing the deadly mission.
Abdeslam drove back to Belgium from Paris early on Saturday
with two friends, who have both been detained. A lawyer for one
of the men told Belgian media that French police had pulled over
their car three times early on Saturday as they headed to the
border, but each time let them continue their journey.
The two men in detention deny any role in the attacks.
"DON'T SCAPEGOAT REFUGEES"
The U.N. refugee agency and Germany's police chief urged
European countries not to demean or reject refugees because one
of the Paris bombers was believed to have slipped into Europe
among migrants registered in Greece.
"We are deeply disturbed by language that demonises refugees
as a group," U.N. spokeswoman Melissa Fleming said after
government officials in Poland, Slovakia and the German state of
Bavaria cited the Paris attacks as a reason to refuse refugees.
French Prime Minister Manuel Valls said Paris would spare no
expense to reinforce and equip its security forces and law
enforcement agencies to fight terrorism, even though that was
bound to involve breaching European budget deficit limits.
"We have to face up to this, and Europe ought to
understand," he told France Inter radio.
The European Commission said it would show understanding to
France if additional security spending pushed up its deficit.
As France geared up for a long war, British Prime Minister
David Cameron said he would present a "comprehensive strategy"
for tackling Islamic State to parliament. British war planes
have been bombing the militants in Iraq, but not Syria.
"It is in Syria, in Raqqa, that ISIL has its headquarters
and it is from Raqqa that some of the main threat against this
country are planned and orchestrated," Cameron said, referring
to Islamic State by one of its many acronyms.
"Raqqa, if you like, is the head of the snake."
(Additional reporting by David Brunnstrom, Matthias Blamont,
Andrew Callus, Marine Pennetier, Emmanuel Jarry, Jean-Baptiste
Vey in Paris and Alastair Macdonald and Robert-Jan Bartunek in
Brussels; Writing by Crispian Balmer; Editing by Sonya
Hepinstall and David Stamp)