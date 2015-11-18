* At least two die, eight arrested in pre-dawn raid
* Group was planning to attack business district -sources
* Raid aimed at alleged Nov. 13 attack mastermind
* Unclear if Belgian militant amongst those killed
By Emmanuel Jarry and Antony Paone
SAINT DENIS, France, Nov 18 A woman suicide
bomber blew herself up in a police raid on Wednesday that
sources said had foiled a jihadi plan to hit Paris's business
district, days after a wave of attacks killed 129 across the
French capital.
Police stormed an apartment in the Paris suburb of St. Denis
before dawn in a hunt for Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a Belgian militant
accused of masterminding the bombings and shootings, but by
evening it was still unclear if he had died in the assault.
Heavily armed officers triggered a massive firefight and
multiple explosions when they entered the building. Eight people
were arrested and forensic scientists were working to confirm if
two or three militants had died in the violence.
"A new team of terrorists has been neutralised," Paris
Prosecutor Francois Molins told reporters on Wednesday evening,
saying police had fired 5,000 rounds of munitions into the
apartment, which was left shredded by the raid, its windows
blown out and the facade riddled with bullet impacts.
"This commando could have become operational," Molins said.
A source close to the investigation said the dead woman
might have been Abaaoud's cousin, while the Washington Post
quoted senior intelligence officials as saying Abaaoud himself
had died in the shoot out.
Molins said none of the bodies had been identified, adding
only that Abaaoud was not amongst those detained.
In a sign too that Islamic State supporters were active
elsewhere in France, a Jewish teacher was stabbed in the
southern French port of Marseilles by three people professing
solidarity with the militant group, prosecutors said.
One of the three wore an Islamic State t-shirt while another
attacker showed a picture on his mobile telephone of Mohamed
Merah, a homegrown Islamist militant who killed seven people in
attacks in southern France in 2012. The Marseilles teacher's
life was not in danger.
Police were led to the apartment in St. Denis following a
tip-off that the 28-year-old Abaaoud, previously thought to have
orchestrated the Nov. 13 attacks from Syria, was actually in
France.
Investigators believe the attacks -- the worst atrocity in
France since World War Two -- were set in motion in Syria, with
Islamist cells in neighbouring Belgium organising the mayhem.
Local residents spoke of their fear and panic as the
shooting started in St. Denis just after 4.15 a.m. (0315 GMT).
"We could see bullets flying and laser beams out of the
window. There were explosions. You could feel the whole building
shake," Sabrine, a downstairs neighbour from the apartment that
was raided, told Europe 1 radio.
Molins said an initial attempt to blow in the front door in
had failed because it was metal-plated, giving those inside time
to pick up their guns and fight back. The confrontation was so
violent part of the apartment was in danger of collapsing.
Another local, Sanoko Abdulai, said that as the operation
gathered pace, a young woman detonated an explosion.
"She had a bomb, that's for sure. The police didn't kill
her, she blew herself up...," he told Reuters, without giving
details. Five police officers and a passerby were injured in the
assault. A police dog was also killed.
FLEEING RAQQA
Islamic State, which controls swathes of territory in Syria
and Iraq, has claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks,
saying they were in retaliation for French air raids against
their positions over the past year.
France has called for a global coalition to defeat the
radicals and has launched three air strikes on Raqqa -- the
de-facto Islamic State capital in northern Syria -- since the
weekend. Russia has also targeted the city in retribution for
the downing of a Russian airliner last month that killed 224.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group
said on Wednesday the bombardments have killed at least 33
Islamic State militants over the past three days.
Citing activists, the Observatory said Islamic State members
and dozens of families of senior members had started fleeing
Raqqa to relocate to Mosul in neighbouring Iraq.
French prosecutors have identified five of the seven dead
assailants from Friday -- four Frenchmen and a man who was
fingerprinted in Greece last month after arriving in the country
via Turkey with a boatload of refugees fleeing the Syria war.
Police believe two men directly involved in the assault
subsequently escaped, including Salah Abdeslam, 26, a
Belgian-based Frenchman who is accused of having played a
central role in both planning and executing the deadly mission.
French authorities said on Wednesday they had identified all
the Nov. 13 victims. They came from 17 different countries, many
of them young people out enjoying themselves at bars,
restaurants, a concert hall and a soccer stadium.
Empowered by a state of emergency introduced in France last
Friday, police here have made hundreds of raids across the
country over the past three days, arresting 60 suspects, putting
118 under house arrest and seizing 75 weapons.
Until Wednesday morning, officials had said Abaaoud was in
Syria. He grew up in Brussels, but media said he moved to Syria
in 2014 to fight with Islamic State. Since then he has travelled
back to Europe at least once and was involved in a series of
planned attacks in Belgium foiled by the police last January.
Two police sources and a source close to the investigation
told Reuters that the St. Denis cell was planning a fresh
attack. "This new team was planning an attack on La Defense,"
one source said, referring to a high-rise neighbourhood on the
outskirts of Paris that is home to top banks and businesses.
A man in St. Denis told reporters that he had rented out the
besieged apartment to two people last week.
"Someone asked me a favour, I did them a favour. Someone
asked me to put two people up for three days and I did them a
favour, it's normal. I don't know where they came from I don't
know anything," the man told Reuters Television.
He was later arrested by police.
AIRCRAFT CARRIER
Global anxiety was reflected in a flurry of new security
alerts on Wednesday.
Sweden raised its threat level by one step to four on a
scale of five, the high-speed Eurostar train that connects Paris
and London briefly suspended check-in at Paris's Gare du Nord
and several German Bundesliga soccer teams said they were
beefing up security ahead of their matches.
The Russian air force on Wednesday carried out a "mass
strike" on Islamic State positions around Syria, including
Raqqa, Russian news agencies reported.
Paris and Moscow are not coordinating their air strikes in
Syria, but French President Francois Hollande is due to meet
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Nov. 26 to discuss
how their countries' militaries might work together.
Hollande will meet U.S. President Barack Obama, who says
Russia must shift its focus from "propping up" Syrian President
Bashar al-Assad, two days before that in Washington.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday
that Western nations had to drop their demands for Assad's exit
if they wanted to build a coalition against Islamic State.
Russia is allied to Assad but the West says he must go if
there is to be a political solution to Syria's prolonged civil
war. Hollande said countries should set aside their sometimes
diverging national interests to battle their common foe.
"The international community must rally around that spirit.
I know very well that each country doesn't have the same
interests," he told an assembly of city mayors on Wednesday.
A French aircraft carrier group was headed to the eastern
Mediterranean to intensify the number of strikes in Syria.
Russia has said its navy will cooperate with this mission.
(Additional reporting by Andrew Callus, Matthias Blamont,
Marine Pennetier, Emmanuel Jarry, Marie-Louise Gumuchian,
Jean-Baptiste Vey, Chine Labbé, Svebor Kranjc, John Irish in
Paris, Alastair Macdonald and Robert-Jan Bartunek in Brussels,
and Matt Spetalnick in Manila, Victoria Cavaliere and Dan
Whitcomb in Los Angeles, Amran Abocar in Toronto and Dan Wallis
in Denver; Writing by Alex Richardson and Crispian Balmer;
Editing by Andrew Callus, Sonya Hepinstall, Philippa Fletcher
and Richard Balmforth)