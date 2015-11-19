(Adds New York police on new Islamic State video, White House
on no credible threat to U.S.)
* At least two die, eight arrested in pre-dawn raid
* Group was planning to attack business district -sources
* Raid aimed at alleged Nov. 13 attack mastermind
* Unclear if Belgian militant among those killed
By Emmanuel Jarry and Antony Paone
SAINT DENIS, France, Nov 18 A suicide bomber
blew herself up in a police raid on Wednesday that sources said
had foiled a jihadi plan to hit Paris's business district, days
after a wave of attacks killed 129 across the French capital.
Police stormed an apartment in the Paris suburb of St. Denis
before dawn in a hunt for Abdelhamid Abaaoud, a Belgian militant
accused of masterminding the bombings and shootings, but it was
unclear whether he had died in the assault.
Heavily armed officers triggered a massive firefight and
multiple explosions when they entered the building. Eight people
were arrested, and forensic scientists were working to confirm
if two or three militants had died in the violence.
"A new team of terrorists has been neutralised," Paris
Prosecutor Francois Molins told reporters on Wednesday evening,
saying police fired 5,000 rounds of munitions into the
apartment, which was left shredded by the raid, its windows
blown out and the facade riddled with bullet impacts.
"This commando could have become operational," Molins said.
A source close to the investigation said the dead woman
might have been Abaaoud's cousin, while the Washington Post
quoted senior intelligence officials as saying Abaaoud himself
had died in the shoot-out.
Molins said none of the bodies had been identified, adding
only that Abaaoud was not among those detained.
Two police sources and a source close to the investigation
told Reuters the St. Denis cell was planning a fresh attack.
"This new team was planning an attack on La Defense," one source
said, referring to a high-rise neighbourhood on the outskirts of
Paris that is home to top banks and businesses.
In another sign that Islamic State supporters were active
elsewhere in France, a Jewish teacher was stabbed in the
southern French port of Marseilles by three people professing
solidarity with the militant group, prosecutors said.
One of the three wore an Islamic State T-shirt, while
another attacker showed a picture on his mobile telephone of
Mohamed Merah, a homegrown Islamist militant who killed seven
people in attacks in southern France in 2012. The Marseilles
teacher's life was not in danger.
Police were led to the apartment in St. Denis following a
tip that Abaaoud, 28, previously thought to have orchestrated
the Nov. 13 attacks from Syria, was actually in France.
Investigators believe the attacks - the worst atrocity in
France since World War Two - were set in motion in Syria, with
Islamist cells in neighbouring Belgium organising the mayhem.
Molins said an initial attempt to blow in the front door
had failed because it was metal-plated, giving those inside time
to pick up their guns and fight back. The confrontation was so
violent part of the apartment building was in danger of
collapsing.
Local resident Sanoko Abdulai said that during the operation
a young woman detonated an explosion.
"She had a bomb, that's for sure. The police didn't kill
her, she blew herself up," he told Reuters. Five police officers
and a passerby were injured in the assault. A police dog was
also killed.
GLOBAL ALERTS
Islamic State, which controls swathes of territory in Syria
and Iraq, has claimed responsibility for the Paris attacks,
saying they were in retaliation for French air raids against
their positions over the past year.
Anxiety has mounted across the globe about the threat of
more attacks.
Police in New York, the target of the Sept. 11, 2001,
suicide plane attacks, said they were aware of a newly released
Islamic State video suggesting America's most populous city was
a potential target.
A clip of the six-minute video provided by the SITE
Intelligence Group, which tracks militant groups, shows a brief
glimpse of Times Square and then a suicide bomber holding what
appears to be a trigger.
"While there is no current or specific threat to the city at
this time, we will remain at a heightened state of vigilance,"
Deputy New York Police Commissioner Stephen Davis.
U.S. President Barack Obama's top adviser on
counterterrorism, Lisa Monaco, told cable channel MSNBC there
was "no credible threat" against the United States at the
moment.
Sweden raised its threat level by one step to four on a
scale of five. The high-speed Eurostar train that connects Paris
and London briefly suspended check-ins at Paris's Gare du Nord,
and several German Bundesliga soccer teams said they were
beefing up security before their matches.
SEEKING GLOBAL COALITION
France has called for a global coalition to defeat the
extremists and has launched three air strikes on Raqqa, the
de-facto Islamic State capital in northern Syria, since the
weekend. Russia has also targeted the city in retribution for
the downing of a Russian airliner last month that killed 224.
The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights monitoring group
said on Wednesday the bombardments had killed at least 33
Islamic State militants over the past three days.
Citing activists, the Observatory said Islamic State members
and dozens of families of senior members had started fleeing
Raqqa to relocate to Mosul in neighbouring Iraq.
The Russian air force on Wednesday carried out a "mass
strike" on Islamic State positions around Syria, including
Raqqa, Russian news agencies reported.
Paris and Moscow are not coordinating their air strikes in
Syria, but French President Francois Hollande is due to meet
Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow on Nov. 26 to discuss
how their countries' militaries might work together.
Two days before that, Hollande will meet in Washington with
U.S. President Barack Obama, who says Russia must shift its
focus from "propping up" Syrian President Bashar al-Assad.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Wednesday
that Western nations had to drop their demands for Assad's exit
if they wanted to build a coalition against Islamic State.
Russia is allied to Assad, but the West says he must go if
there is to be a political solution to Syria's prolonged civil
war. Hollande said countries should set aside their sometimes
diverging national interests to battle their common foe.
VICTIMS IDENTIFIED
French prosecutors have identified five of the seven dead
assailants from Friday - four Frenchmen and a man fingerprinted
in Greece last month after arriving in the country via Turkey
with a boatload of refugees fleeing the Syria war.
Police believe two men directly involved in the assault
subsequently escaped, including Salah Abdeslam, 26, a
Belgian-based Frenchman accused of having played a central role
in both planning and executing the deadly mission.
French authorities said on Wednesday they had identified all
the victims from Friday's attacks. They came from 17 different
countries, many of them young people out enjoying themselves at
bars, restaurants, a concert hall and a soccer stadium.
Empowered by a state of emergency introduced in France after
the attacks, police have made hundreds of raids across the
country over the past three days, arresting 60 suspects, putting
118 under house arrest and seizing 75 weapons.
Until Wednesday morning, officials had said Abaaoud was in
Syria. He grew up in Brussels, but media said he moved to Syria
in 2014 to fight with Islamic State. Since then, he has
travelled back to Europe at least once and was involved in a
series of planned attacks in Belgium foiled by the police last
January.
