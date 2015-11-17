An undated photograph of a man described as Abdelhamid Abaaoud that was published in the Islamic State's online magazine Dabiq and posted on a social media website. REUTERS/Social Media Website via Reuters

France, which along with Belgium has launched a massive manhunt for people involved in the attacks that killed at least 129 people in Paris on Friday, is striving to establish the identities of the attackers and chief suspects.

Following is a list of some of the seven attackers who died, as well as others named in the investigation.

DEAD ATTACKERS:

Ismail Omar Mostefai, 29 (born Nov. 21, 1985), Frenchman of Algerian descent involved in Bataclan concert hall attack, lived for a time in Chartres area, southwest of Paris. Born in Courcouronnes, south of Paris. Source: prosecutor's office, judiciary sources. Name was put on French intelligence services' "S notice" in 2010 for reported radicalisation. He is believed to have traveled to Turkey at the end of 2013, and investigators suspect he then went to Syria, a judicial source said. An unnamed senior Turkish government official says Turkey contacted France about Mostefai in December 2014 and June 2015 but only got a return request for information on him after the Paris attacks.

Samy Amimour, 28 (born Oct. 15, 1987), involved in Bataclan attack. French, from Drancy, Saint Denis, north of Paris. Subject of international arrest warrant since late 2013. Had been under official investigation since October 2012 on suspicion of terrorism-related activity over a plan to go to Yemen. Source: Paris prosecutor's office statement.

A judicial source added Amimour is believed to have gone to Syria in late 2013.

Brahim Abdeslam, 31 (born July 30, 1984), brother of Salah Abdeslam, a key suspect still at large. French, resident of Belgium. Blew himself up at Comptoir Voltaire cafe in Paris. Source: French judiciary.

Bilal Hadfi, 20 (born Jan 22, 1995). Involved in Stade de France attack. Source: French judiciary.

Other: Suicide bomber involved in Stade de France attack. Passport found beside dead body of kamikaze bomber carries name of Ahmad Al Mohammad, 25, (born Sept. 10 1990), from Idlib, northwest Syria. Passport being checked but fingerprints match up with print of a person registered under that name in Greece in October 2015. Source: French prosecutor's office.

KEY SUSPECTS AT LARGE:

Abdelhamid Abaaoud, Belgian, suspected mastermind of the attacks, apparently in Syria. Source: French judiciary official.

RTL radio adds Abaaoud is a resident of Molenbeek district of Brussels. Media in Belgium said Abaaoud had been involved in a series of planned attacks in Belgium foiled by the police last January. Also named by media last year as 27-year-old elder brother of a 13-year-old boy who left Belgium to become a fighter in Syria.

Salah Abdeslam, 26, French, born in Brussels, Sept. 15, 1989. Source: notice published by French police, police sources. Suspected of having rented black VW Polo car used in attacks in Paris.

ARRESTED:

Belgium

Two of seven people arrested in Nov. 14 raids were detained on terrorism charges. Mohammad Abdeslam, brother of Salah and Brahim (dead), was among five released after preliminary questioning. Much of the attention has focussed on Molenbeek, a poor Brussels district that is home to many Muslim immigrants.

France

Police arrested 25 people in broad swoops on suspected Islamist militants on Sunday night.

(Reporting by Brian Love and Chine Labbe; Editing by Andrew Callus, Larry King)