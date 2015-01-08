* Politicians on right seek political advantage
* Europeans routinely over-estimate Muslim population size
By Paul Taylor
PARIS, Jan 8 A deadly attack on a French
satirical magazine that lampooned Islam seems certain to fuel
rising anti-immigration movements around Europe and inflame a
"culture war" about the place of religion and ethnic identity in
society.
The first reaction in France to Wednesday's killing of 12
people at the offices of Charlie Hebdo by two masked gunmen who
shouted Islamist slogans was an outpouring of support for
national unity and freedom of speech.
But that looks likely to be little more than a momentary
ceasefire in a country gripped by economic malaise and high
unemployment. France has Europe's largest Muslim population and
is in the throes of a virulent debate over national identity and
the role of Islam.
"This attack is bound to accentuate rising Islamophobia in
France," said Olivier Roy, a political scientist and Middle East
specialist at the European University Institute in Florence.
A book by journalist Eric Zemmour entitled "Le suicide
francais" (French suicide), arguing that mass Muslim immigration
is among factors destroying French secular values, was the
best-selling essay of 2014. The publishing event of the new year
is a novel by controversial author Michel Houellebecq that
imagines a Muslim president winning power in 2022 and enforcing
religious schooling and polygamy in France and banning women
from working.
That intellectual ferment has mingled with public anxiety
over the radicalisation of hundreds of French Muslims who have
gone to join Islamic State fighters in Syria and Iraq and who
security officials fear may return to cause carnage in France.
The far-right National Front lost no time in linking the
most deadly act of political violence for decades to immigration
and calling for a referendum to restore the death penalty, even
though a leading French imam, Hassen Chalghoumi, said the right
way to counter Charlie Hebdo was not through bloodshed or hate.
"ANOTHER PLANET"
Party leader Marine Le Pen, who opinion surveys suggest
would top the first round of a poll if a presidential election
were held now, said "Islamic fundamentalism" had declared war on
France and that demanded strong, effective action.
While she was careful to draw a distinction between Muslim
citizens who share French values and "those who kill in the name
of Islam", her father, National Front founder Jean-Marie Le Pen,
and her deputy, Florian Philippot, were less cautious.
"Anyone who says Islamist radicalism has nothing to do with
immigration is living on another planet," Philippot told RTL
radio.
Imams intoned prayers outside the offices of Charlie Hebdo
on Thursday and Islamic leaders urged their faithful to join in
national mourning for the victims, whose cartoons of the Prophet
Muhammad had drawn the wrath of many Muslims in the past.
In what justice officials said looked like revenge attacks,
shots were fired overnight at a mosque in the western city of Le
Mans, and a blast destroyed a kebab shop next to a mosque in the
central town of Villefranche-sur-Saone.
Socialist President Francois Hollande urged the French last
month to embrace immigration as an economic and cultural boon to
the country and not make migrants a scapegoat for economic woes.
His conservative predecessor Nicolas Sarkozy, attempting a
political comeback, has demanded much tighter European border
controls to curb illegal migration.
Marine Le Pen has attacked visible symbols of Islam in
French life such as Muslims praying in the street, hallal food
being served in schools and women wearing headscarves.
Many left-wing secularists share those concerns in a country
where the separation of church and state took decades of
struggle.
A survey last year found French people believe immigrants
make up 31 percent of the population, roughly four times the
real number. Although France collects no ethnic or religious
statistics, a reliable estimate published by the Pew Research
Centre put the Muslim population at about 7.5 percent.
That is well ahead of 6.0 percent in the Netherlands, 5.8 in
Germany or 4.4 in Britain, yet groups hostile to immigration and
Islam, which they often conflate with terrorism and crime, are
on the rise in all those countries.
INTEGRATION, MULTICULTURALISM QUESTIONED
A grassroots movement called PEGIDA, or Patriotic Europeans
Against the Islamisation of the West, warns Germany is being
overrun by Muslims and has staged weekly rallies of up to 18,000
people in Dresden. Chancellor Angela Merkel and other political
leaders have urged Germans to shun the protests, which Merkel
said were organised by people "with hate in their hearts".
PEGIDA, whose rise mirrors electoral gains by the right-wing
Eurosceptic Alternative for Germany (AfD) party, was quick to
claim the Paris attack vindicated its views.
"The Islamists, against whom PEGIDA has been warning over
the last 12 weeks, showed in France ... that they are not
capable of democracy but instead see violence and death as the
solution," the movement wrote on its Facebook page.
"Our political leaders want us to believe the opposite is
true," the group said. "Does a tragedy like this first have to
happen in Germany?"
A poll taken in November, well before the Paris attack,
found 57 percent of non-Muslim Germans feel threatened by Islam.
In Britain, the leader of the anti-EU UK Independence Party,
Nigel Farage, said the Paris attack was the result of a "fifth
column" living in European countries.
"We've encouraged people from other cultures to remain
within those cultures and not integrate fully within our
communities," Farage told LBC radio.
Prime Minister David Cameron, who has called
"multiculturalism" a failure and is seeking to restrict
migration from poorer European Union countries, condemned
Farage's comments, saying this was no time to play politics.
Social scientists say neither France's secular integration
model, which confines religion to the private sphere and bars
the wearing of religious symbols in schools and government
buildings, nor the multicultural British and U.S. model, which
recognises separate ethnic and religious communities, has
prevented violence by a fringe of alienated young Muslims.
In the Netherlands, traumatised by the killing of film
producer Theo van Gogh by an Islamist gunman 10 years ago,
outspoken anti-Islam campaigner Geert Wilders is topping public
opinion polls. Within minutes of the Paris events, Wilders, who
has lived under police protection for a decade, repeated calls
to close Dutch borders to Muslim immigrants and said in a
statement: "The West is at war and should de-Islamize."
In the Nordic countries, where far-right anti-immigrant
parties are gaining ground, Muslim leaders said their
communities faced a wave of violence.
Omar Mustafa, chairman of the Islamic Association of Sweden,
said many mosques had set up night patrols after recent arson
and racist attacks on Muslim communities.
"Times are tough now," Mustafa told Reuters. "The forces of
hate, anti-democratic forces, are trying to set the agenda, both
the extremists on the right and those who are religious."
