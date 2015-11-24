* Paris businesses likely to make successful insurance
claims
* State-backed Gareat reinsurance pool offers unlimited
cover
* Businesses directly affected may get 600,000 euros city
hall aid
* Accor Hotels says has offered customers option to postpone
trip
* Insurance rates may go up, but impact seen limited
By Maya Nikolaeva and Carolyn Cohn
PARIS/LONDON, Nov 24 Parisian businesses
struggling after the Nov. 13 attacks are likely to be able to
make successful insurance claims, helped by a state-backed fund
set up in the wake of the Sept. 11 2001 attacks in New York.
The carnage in Paris could spur demand for insurance against
terrorism, as French hotels, department stores, and sports and
concert venues face cancellations and fewer customers.
Those shops and restaurants in the areas cordoned off by
police for investigations are expected to be affected the most.
However, the Gareat co-reinsurance pool, set up in 2002,
which is provided with unlimited state-guaranteed cover through
the CCR (Caisse Centrale de Reassurance) fund, will help
insurers pay claims from businesses.
This pool structure, pioneered by Britain's Pool Re in 1993
and common in developed markets, acts as a reinsurer, sharing
the insurers' burden in protecting business against terrorism.
This makes terrorism insurance more affordable for businesses.
Insurers will be liable for the first 400 million euros of
all claims combined, Gareat will pay out on claims between 400
million and 2.4 billion, with the French government taking up
the rest via the CCR fund, according to 2015 data. Gareat and
CCR were not available for comment.
The cost of damages will not fall to the state in the case
of these attacks, however, industry sources said, as the costs
will not reach anywhere near 2.4 billion euros, particularly as
there is little property damage.
One expert predicted claims were not likely to top one
billion euros.
The Gareat members are French or foreign insurance companies
which issue property damage policies covering risks in France,
including terrorism.
Although businesses do not have to buy business interruption
insurance, which covers against operating losses, most small and
medium-sized companies buy property damage and business
interruption as a package, an industry source said.
In addition, about 15 shops and small businesses directly
affected by the Paris attacks may together receive 600,000 euros
of aid, under a proposal from the mayor of Paris.
The payouts are separate from those to be made to
individuals linked to the victims of the attacks from France's
compensation fund.
SMALL BUSINESSES
Julian Enoizi, chief executive of Pool Re, said small
businesses can be hit hardest, as in the case of the Irish
Republican Army bombing of the northwestern English city of
Manchester in 1996.
"Often it is small business which suffers most post a
terrorism event as the reliance on access of customers to their
business places them under huge pressure."
Large venues such as concert halls and stadiums which
cancelled events - such as the U2 concert at the Bercy arena
scheduled for Nov 14 - as a result of the attacks will be able
to claim on cancellation insurance, provided their policies
contain a terrorism clause, which industry specialists said was
likely.
Large hotel groups will likely also have taken out
cancellation insurance, which usually kicks in if hotel rooms
are standing empty several weeks after the event triggering the
claim, said Tarique Nageer, terrorism insurance specialist at
broker Marsh in New York.
Europe's largest hotel group, Accor, declined to comment on
its insurance policies, but said it was giving customers the
option of postponing rather than cancelling bookings in the
Paris area.
But the situation will be worse for smaller hotels which are
less likely to have relevant insurance, or for tourists
reluctant to travel to areas hit by recent attacks.
"You can cancel a hotel room up to 24 hours beforehand -
they are going to be empty," said Rob Montgomery, senior
underwriter for contingency at insurance firm Ark.
Travel insurance would only apply if there is official
advice to cancel trips.
Nageer at Marsh said businesses were showing more interest
in protecting themselves following the French attacks.
"People are asking for more terrorism insurance and wanting
to learn more about what policies cover, in Europe and the U.S."
Prices were also likely to rise, at least in the short term,
insurance specialists said, for both terrorism and cancellation
insurance.
But they expected the impact to be limited, with insurers
generally already pricing in such attacks.
"I don't think it will have a long-term effect on how our
market views these risks," said Edel Ryan, head of media and
entertainment at insurance broker JLT Specialty.
(Additional reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain; editing by Giles
Elgood)