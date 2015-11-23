PARIS Nov 23 Material believed to be an explosive belt was found on Monday in a public litter box in the town of Montrouge south of Paris, a source close to the investigation told Reuters.

"It looks like a belt of explosives," the source said, adding that checks were underway.

France and Belgium are trying to hunt down suspects and would-be assailants following the Nov. 13 attacks that killed 130 people in Paris.

After the attacks, the mobile phone of one suspected assailant, Salah Abdeslam, was detected in the 18th district in the north of Paris and then later in Chatillon in the south, the source said. (Reporting by Chine Labbé; writing by Matthias Blamont; editing by David Clarke)