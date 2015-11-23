PARIS Nov 23 Material believed to be an
explosive belt was found on Monday in a public litter box in the
town of Montrouge south of Paris, a source close to the
investigation told Reuters.
"It looks like a belt of explosives," the source said,
adding that checks were underway.
France and Belgium are trying to hunt down suspects and
would-be assailants following the Nov. 13 attacks that killed
130 people in Paris.
After the attacks, the mobile phone of one suspected
assailant, Salah Abdeslam, was detected in the 18th district in
the north of Paris and then later in Chatillon in the south, the
source said.
