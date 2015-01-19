(Corrects typo in Golden Globes in second paragraph)
DUBAI Jan 19 Iran's hardline judiciary has
banned a reformist newspaper for publishing a picture of
Hollywood star George Clooney wearing a "Je suis Charlie" ("I am
Charlie") button, Iranian newspapers reported on Monday.
Mardom-e Emrooz (Today's People) had come under criticism
after running the image of the U.S. actor at last week's Golden
Globes ceremony displaying his support for victims of a deadly
attack two weeks ago on the Charlie Hebdo weekly in Paris.
A conservative press watchdog revoked Mardom-e Emrooz's
permit only three weeks after it started publishing with a
pledge to support President Hassan Rouhani in his political and
social liberalisation programme, the official IRNA news agency
said, citing board member Allaeddin Zohurian.
Like many other Hollywood celebrities, Clooney commands wide
popularity among Iranian youths, although they only get to watch
his movies on pirated videos. Almost all Hollywood productions
are banned in the Islamic republic as "culturally decadent".
Twelve people were killed in the Jan. 7 shooting at the
Charlie Hebdo office, carried out in retaliation for caricatures
of the Prophet Mohammad.
Thousands of Islamist hardliners gathered outside the French
embassy on Monday to denounce a new drawing of the Prophet
published last Wednesday in the first issue of Charlie Hebdo
after the shooting.
The cartoon has sparked violent clashes in other Muslim
countries.
(Reporting by Mehrdad Balali; Editing by Tom Heneghan and Kevin
Liffey)