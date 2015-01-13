PARIS The French parliament voted overwhelmingly on Tuesday to extend the country's military intervention against Islamic State militants in Iraq that started four months ago.

There were 488 votes in favour against one in the vote, which came after 17 people were killed in three days of violence that began on Jan. 7 when two Islamist gunmen burst into Charlie Hebdo's offices, opening fire in revenge for the paper's publication of satirical images of Mohammad in the past.

One of the killers cited France's military strikes as a motivation for his acts.

(Reporting by Emile Picy; writing by Dominique Vidalon; editing by Philippa Fletcher)