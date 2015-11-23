Over 65s dominate protest vote in French election
PARIS While street demonstrations are mainly a younger person's domain in France, when it comes to protest voting by spoiling ballots, the over 65s appear to be the most active age group.
PARIS French jets struck Islamic State targets in Iraq on Monday, taking off from the Charles de Gaulle aircraft carrier for the first time, the military said on Twitter on Monday.
The tweet said two targets had been destroyed, without elaborating.
France's defence minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, had told Europe 1 radio on Sunday the flagship of the French Navy, deployed to the eastern Mediterranean to back France's involvement in air strikes in Iraq and Syria, would be fully operational from Monday.
French President Francois Hollande also said last week France would step up its attacks against Islamic State targets in Syria. He has also called for a grand coalition, including the United States and Russia, to eradicate Islamic State, and is due to meet with Barack Obama and Vladimir Putin this week.
(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; editing by Michel Rose)
PARIS While street demonstrations are mainly a younger person's domain in France, when it comes to protest voting by spoiling ballots, the over 65s appear to be the most active age group.
SEOUL South Korea's new president launched international efforts to defuse tension over North Korea's weapons development on Thursday, urging both dialogue and sanctions while also aiming to ease Chinese anger about a U.S. anti-missile system.