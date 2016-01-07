PARIS Jan 7 A man shot dead at a Paris police
station on Thursday was carrying a mobile phone and a sheet of
paper showing the Islamic State flag and claims of
responsibility written in Arabic, the Paris prosecutor said in a
statement.
"A mobile phone and a piece of paper, on which appear the
Daesh flag and a clear written claim in Arabic, were found on
the individual," Francois Molins said, referring to the Arabic
acronym for Islamic State.
Molins said that given the circumstances the events would be
investigated as a terrorism incident.
(Reporting by John Irish; Editing by James Regan)