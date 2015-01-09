DUBAI Jan 9 The Islamic State militant group
praised the gunmen behind this week's killings at the Paris
headquarters of the Charlie Hebdo weekly newspaper as "heroic
jihadists", a monitoring group said on Friday.
The SITE Intelligence Group, which monitors radical Islamist
organisations in the media, said Islamic State praised the
gunmen in a brief note in its daily audio bulletin, which was
distributed on Twitter and jihadi forums on Thursday.
"We start our bulletin with France. Heroic jihadists killed
12 journalists and wounded ten others working in the French
magazine Charlie Hebdo, and that was support for our master
(Prophet) Mohammad, may Allah's peace and blessings be upon
him," according to the audio bulletin.
In France, armed and masked anti-terrorism police swooped on
woodland villages northeast of Paris in a manhunt for two
brothers suspected of carrying out Wednesday's attack on Charlie
Hebdo, a satirical newspaper which had published cartoons of
Islam's Prophet Mohammad as well as other religious and
political figures.
Ten journalists and two police officers were killed in the
attack, which has raised questions of security in the Western
world and beyond.
Many Muslims consider any depiction of the Prophet Mohammad
to be against Islam.
Islamic State is a powerful militant group which has
captured broad swathes of Iraqi and Syrian territory.
(Reporting by Rania El Gamal; Editing by Toby Chopra)