ROME Nov 16 Italy ramped up security at
airports across the country on Monday in response to the attack
in Paris which has been claimed by Islamic State militants.
Countries across Europe are tightening emergency precautions
after Friday's gun and bomb rampage killed at least 129 people
in France's worst attack since World War Two.
Italy's civil aviation authority, which had already
announced an increase in security in the immediate aftermath of
Friday's attacks, said it had ordered airport directors to
intensify measures further.
It advised passengers on departing flights to arrive at
airports earlier to allow for longer waiting times due to
stricter search procedures.
French police believe at least one attacker is on the run.
France declared a state of emergency after the carnage, and
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said heightened security
measures were being adopted, including strengthening border
controls.
However, an Italian police officers' union said in an angry
statement that by the end of Sunday no patrol had been put in
place on the Italian border with France in the Liguria region.
Speaking in Belek, Turkey, where leaders of the G20 group of
major economies are meeting, Renzi said the problem would take
months if not years to resolve.
"It will take great balance and determination," Renzi told
reporters, adding that the way other countries handled the
overthrow of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi had added to chaos
in the region.
"Raids were launched there without creating a strategy for
what came afterwards and now Libya is a no-man's land," Renzi
said.
Italy has taken in the greatest number of people fleeing the
conflict in Libya. Some 140,000 people crossed by boat from
Libya to Italy in the first 10 months of this year, the European
Union's border agency Frontex said last week.
(Reporting by Isla Binnie, Editing by Angus Berwick)