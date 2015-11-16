(Recasts after Interior Minister speech)
ROME Nov 16 Islamic State (IS) could attack
Rome with drones during a Roman Catholic Holy Year beginning
next month and air space over the capital will be closed to
drones throughout the event, Italian Interior Minister Angelino
Alfano said on Monday.
Countries across Europe are tightening emergency precautions
after Friday's gun and bomb rampage in Paris which killed at
least 129 people, France's worst atrocity since World War Two,
and was claimed by the jihadist IS.
Addressing the Chamber of Deputies (parliament), Alfano said
drones will be banned from air space over the centre of Rome
throughout the Holy Year, or "Jubilee" that begins on Dec. 8 and
is expected to draw millions of tourists to the Italian capital.
Following repeated threats attributed to IS on social media
against Rome and the Vatican, security would be tightened around
sites considered potential targets, particularly in and around
St. Peter's Square, Alfano said.
"Particular attention has been dedicated to the risk of an
attack from the air, using drones," he said.
Earlier on Monday Italy's civil aviation authority, which
had already announced an increase in security in the immediate
aftermath of Friday's Paris attacks, said it had ordered airport
directors to tighten measures further.
It advised passengers on departing flights to arrive at
airports earlier to allow for longer waiting times due to
stricter search procedures.
French police believe at least one attacker is on the run.
France declared a state of emergency after the carnage, and
Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said heightened security
measures were being adopted, including strengthening border
controls.
However, an Italian police officers' union said in an angry
statement that by the end of Sunday no patrol had been put in
place on the Italian border with France in the Liguria region.
Speaking in Belek, Turkey, where leaders of the G20 group of
major economies were meeting, Renzi said the problem would take
months if not years to resolve.
"It will take great balance and determination," Renzi told
reporters, adding that the way other countries handled the
overthrow of Libyan dictator Muammar Gaddafi by rebels in 2011
had added to chaos in the region.
"Raids were launched there without creating a strategy for
what came afterwards and now Libya is a no-man's land," Renzi
said.
Italy has taken in the greatest number of people fleeing the
conflict in Libya. Some 140,000 people crossed by boat from
Libya to Italy in the first 10 months of this year, the European
Union's border agency Frontex said last week.
